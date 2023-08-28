How many fans is too many? This RTX 4090 even goes as high as five!

After seeing the smallest NVIDIA RTX 4090 of all, now comes the announcement of a video card that makes its size and, above all, its cooling system, a real boast. the AIB of NVIDIA Maxsun, in fact, has unveiled a GeForce RTX 4090 with five fans. Yes, you read that correctly.

As we can read from Maxsun’s website, the GeForce RTX 4090 MGG Mega Gamer features a total of five fans. Someone will surely be wondering how it is possible to put so many fans in a GPU with a form factor all in all standard. The answer is simple: three fans have a normal size, equal to 100 millimeters, and are placed exactly where you would expect them; other two, however, they have been placed on the side of the GPU and have decidedly more modest dimensions than the three “older sisters”.

Maxsun’s is theunica RTX 4090 quintuple-fan al world, but if you’re already contemplating buying the GPU we have bad news for you: since Maxsun is only operational in China, it is highly unlikely that the card will be launched outside the Asian market. The idea behind the five-fan system, however, is to actively extract the warm air from theheatsink of the GPU via the two fan secondary, allowing the three primary ones to perform the bulk of the card’s cooling functions instead.

In addition to the five fans, an aluminum cover will take care of keeping the component “cool”, a heatsink square (always in aluminium) of 700 mm e a total of 9 Hybrid Heat Pipes for distributing the heat produced by the GPU. Fortunately, the card’s massive cooling system doesn’t impact too much on its dimensions, which are equal to those of the other RTX 4090s on the market, at 337mm long, 66mm high and 137mm wide.