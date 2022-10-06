After Apple launched a new generation of iOS 16 operating system for the iPhone, the “lock screen” has become one of everyone’s favorite features, allowing users to customize the font, color, widgets and depth of field wallpaper of the iPhone lock screen. Everyone is also curious about whether there is an upper limit on the number of lock screens in iOS 16. In fact, even Apple’s official website did not mention it. Some foreign netizens conducted actual measurements and found that there would be an upper limit on the number of iPhone lock screens.

The maximum number of lock screens in iOS 16 is up to 200

According to an actual measurement by a Reddit netizen, the maximum limit for the iPhone to create a custom iOS 16 lock screen is 200. If the number exceeds the number, the iOS system will immediately pop up the “reached background screen number limit” warning prompt screen, requiring the user to delete other customizations first. Lock the screen by definition, can continue to increase.

Judging from the actual measurement results of foreign netizens, the number of personalized lock screens is not unlimited, but the maximum number of custom iPhone lock screens can only be 200, which is actually enough for ordinary users. .

It is a pity that the current iPhone lock screen does not support the quick browsing function. For example, after creating more than 20 custom lock screens, you can only swipe to browse them one by one, and there is no way to quickly jump to the leftmost or rightmost screen.

Reference source: Reddit