How many shares of Microsoft does Bill Gates have? They have shrunk drastically

The origins of Bill Gates, key figure of the empire Microsoft, are largely responsible for its fortunes; but have you ever wondered, since he jumped ship, how many shares of Redmond does his visionary founder own?

Well, over the course of his distinguished career at the helm of the stained window company, Bill Gates has owned a dynamic quantity of Microsoft shares to say the least, going so far as to sell almost everything he owned after stepping down as CEO. After the announcement, given the sales accrual, it was thought that for 2018 he would give away every last share but to date he still owns something.

Currently, Gates owns 1.38% of the company stake. It might seem little but it is 103 million shares, equal to about 30 billion dollars and on the rise: think that a single daily increase of 7% sent its shares up by a whopping 2 billion in April 2023.

In short, the times in which it was thought that he would get rid of all his positions are long gone, just as it is also true that the times in which Bill Gates held firmly the top spot among the richest men on the planet, a race that has seen a neck-and-neck between Jeff Bezos and the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, richest man in the world according to the rankings updated in June 2023.

