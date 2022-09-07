We conclude the overview carried out since the beginning of last week on the online presence and reputation of the main political leaders with the photograph of the online conversations relating to the leaders of Action and Italia Viva.

As for the other party leaders, DataMediaHub analyzed, exclusively for ItalianTech, the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in the last thirty days relating to Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi.

Calenda’s online citations were just over 378 thousand, by over 27 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) almost 3 million people. Almost the same volumes as Berlusconi, which however generates less engagement than the leader of Action.

Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically had based on these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content relating to Calenda, of 1,478 billion. Based on our experience, we reasonably estimate that the actual reach is 74 billion impressions, of actual views of Calenda-related content, before duplication.

The peak of such conversations occurred on 7 August when the leader of Action announced that he had decided to break the pact with the Democratic Party a few days earlier. An element that also emerged from our analysis of online conversations relating to Enrico Letta, who also recorded the maximum number of citations on the same day.

Again, for Calenda too few women participate in online conversations, as has emerged in all our previous analyzes. Politics tends to exclude women, as confirmed by the fact that proportionally the candidates in this electoral round are a clear minority, and women are excluded from speaking, and from actively participating in politics. A vicious spiral to be broken as soon as possible.

Also for Calenda, as for the other party leaders, there is a prevalence of negative sentiment, of emotions and, in fact, negative sentiments contained in online verbalizations by people, but this is the lowest value. Inferior to all the other leaders, and also to his “travel companion”, Renzi, as we will see below.

The tag cloud, the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in online conversations, and the “emoji cloud”, the cloud of the 100 most used emojis in association with people’s utterances about the Action leader, contained in the infographics summarizing the results of the our analysis, are supportive in this regard, and help to better understand the sentiment.





If this is Calenda’s photograph, the one relating to his ally, the leader of Italia Viva, is decidedly more tarnished.

Just under 332 thousand citations, by over 23 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved, in the terms indicated above, about 2.3 million people. Conversation volume that generated a potential reach of 717.5 million impressions, which we estimate to be equal to an effective reach of 36 million views. Extremely lower values ​​than those of its ally. Of course, as they say today, the front runner of the alliance is Calenda, but the difference between the two is truly remarkable.

The peak of conversations relating to Renzi occurred on 11 August when the alliance between Action and Italia Viva was announced, with about 30 thousand mentions in a single day. Even in the case of the Senator of Florence, as he likes to define himself, male individuals aged between 25 and 34 prevail.

Worse than Calenda the sentiment that emerges towards Renzi, negative for 31.1% against 29.5% of his ally. It can also be understood from the tag cloud, where among other hashtags such as #RenziMitomane emerge, and from the emoji cloud, characterized by smirking smiles, clown faces, expressions of anger of various kinds and much more, as shown by the infographic.





This analysis concludes this first chapter of the social observatory on elections and electoral campaign. And from tomorrow we will face other issues related to the polls day after day.

From all the analyzes carried out it emerges that Giorgia Meloni is the one who has obtained the highest number of citations and people involved in the last thirty days, but she is also the political leader for whom sentiment is characterized by the greatest negativity. On the contrary, Giuseppe Conte is the one with the greatest share of positive sentiment, as also emerged from our analysis relating to the comparison between some of the main political leaders on “The Italy we want”, on Sunday in Cernobbio.

For Berlusconi, the exit on presidentialism and what most experienced as an attack on Mattarella weighed negatively in particular. While for his ally, Salvini, elements of strong criticism emerged, as could hardly be otherwise, with respect to the political closeness with Orban and Putin.

Finally, Letta is the one who has enjoyed the greatest media amplification, reaching an estimated effective reach of 87 billion impressions, of exposures to content related to him. But the alliance with Di Maio and the break with Calenda weighed on his online reputation.