As had already emerged from our analyzes on the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party, even in the case of the 5 Star Movement the volume of conversations is decidedly lower than that relating to its leader, Giuseppe Conte.

From 16 August to yesterday 14 September, the citations of M5S were just under 203 thousand, by over 15 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) more than 1.2 million subjects.

Volumes that have generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically had based on these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content related to M5S, of over 408 billion views. Equal to an effective range, reasonably estimated, of 20.4 billion impressions, of actual views, before duplication.

The peak of these conversations was recorded on 9 September last when, the latest polls released before the election silence, the 5 Star Movement grew significantly, surpassing the League and becoming the third party.

Once again there is a clear predominance of males. A constant of all our analyzes. And of people between 25 and 34 years old. In total, those under 34 weigh more than two thirds (68.1%) of the total. This is also a constant. It really seems that those who discuss politics online are male and young. With all due respect to those who argue that young people are disaffected with politics.

As for FdI and PD, the prevalence of negative sentiment, of emotions and, indeed, negative feelings contained in the online verbalizations by people also for the M5S, but in this case the share of positive sentiment is just under double that emerging from the analysis on the Democratic Party.

The price of energy, the needs of unfulfilled citizens and the exclusion of the Movement’s leader from the Communion and Liberation meetings in Rimini are the areas of the online debate on which the greatest share of critical issues is concentrated, as shown by the word cloud for sentiment ( red negative), the word cloud with the 120 most common terms associated with M5S.

As the tag cloud shows, the cloud with the 100 most popular hashtags in association with conversations relating to the M5S, strong online support for the Movement with the party slogan, support for its leader and more generally for the M5S. Moreover, an element already emerging from our analysis of how widespread the slogans of the main parties are on the Net.

A support that is also confirmed by the wheel with the emoji most used by people when they talk about the 5 Star Movement in which the star is headed, but also the muscular arm as a sign of strength and support.

In short, in conclusion, although of course there is no lack of criticism, which is moreover common to all party leaders and their respective parties, something quite obvious given that there is no survey that does not indicate that overall Italians do not appreciate politicians and parties. , compared to the other analyzes conducted so far it would seem that online the experience towards the M5S is better than that of the others.

After all, as Riccardo Luna recalled yesterday, the context from which the 5 Star Movement was born is online. There is therefore no doubt that, all things being equal, the Network represents a strength and support point for the pentastellati.