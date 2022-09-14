After analyzing the online conversations relating to Giorgia Meloni, DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech, has put those relating to her party under the magnifying glass.

The online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in the last thirty days were analyzed both in relation to Fratelli d’Italia and FdI. A first element of interest emerging from the analysis carried out is that the number of citations for Fratelli d’Italia is lower than those for FdI but the full name of the party generates greater engagement and also a greater potential scope.

However, both remain well below those of Giorgia Meloni. Exactly the opposite with respect to what was found for Enrico Letta and the Democratic Party, where instead the values ​​emerging from the analysis relating to the PD were far superior to those for Letta. A clear sign of how important the figure of the leader of FdI is, of which it is no coincidence that Giorgia Meloni is headed in characters superior to the much criticized flame and the name of the party.

Going into detail, there were more than 136 thousand quotes from Fratelli d’Italia, by almost 21 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) 3.1 million subjects.

Volume of online conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, of 1,100 billion. Potential scope that is reasonably estimated to be equal to 55 billion impressions, of exposures to content relating to Fratelli d’Italia, gross of duplications.

Instead, there were 192 thousand citations from FdI which however, as we anticipated, despite having a higher number of unique authors, almost 32 thousand, involved fewer people, just over half, 1.8 million to be precise.

The potential range, which stands at 832 billion, is also lower. And which we estimate to actually be 42 billion impressions, of exposures to FdI-related content, gross of duplications.

The peak of such online conversations occurred on 1 September for FdI, when the proposal to bury fetuses was re-launched, with more than 9 thousand citations in a single day. For Fratelli d’Italia, on the other hand, the peak was reached on 9 September when Meloni’s party launched itself with the episode of Peppa Pig, “guilty” of having included the rainbow families.

The share of negative sentiment, of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people for Fratelli d’Italia, is higher, to 29.7% of negativity against 27.5% of FdI.

It is precisely the quarrel surrounding the episode of the cartoon one of the most contrasted themes, as shown by the word cloud for sentiment (negative red). The content that has generated more involvement, and that has spread more and became “viral” is an article from the Republic in which the singer Elodie, in essence, accuses Meloni of being “male chauvinist” despite being a woman.