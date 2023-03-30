Italian political parties have spent over 1.3 million euros on advertising done through Google from 2019 onwardswith 2022 obviously being the year they invested the most.

The data emerges from Center for Advertising Transparency (in English, Ads Transparency Center), which the American company has also made available for Italy: leafing through it, you can gather a lot of interesting information.

Almost 90,000 ads in 5 years

In the last five years (also counting 2023), the Italian parties have paid for almost 89,000 announcements overallbe it banners, videos on YouTube, better positioning in search results and much more: according to Google data, almost half of the campaigns (49.3%) were made by Images37.1% from video and the remaining 13.6% from lyrics.

Unsurprisingly, the political entities that by far spent the most were Brothers of Italyat an altitude of 370 thousand euros, and the Lega, with almost 340 thousand euros. Immediately behind, but quite far apart, are Ilaria Cucchi (over 70 thousand euros), the Democratic Party (less than 68 thousand euros), Più Europa (62 thousand euros), Italia Viva (over 20 thousand) and Action (just under 14 thousand).

We could not find any data and figures on 5 Star Movement and Forza d’Italia because, as they say from Google, “it is possible that they do not use Google for their advertising”.

What’s Happening in the EU (and the US)

Il Center for Advertising Transparency (which can be reached from here) it’s a great tool to understand a little better who advertises through the popular search engine, how much they do, how much they spend and how, also being able to review some of the campaigns of the past.

It is especially useful political advertisingthe only one on which information seems available at the moment: research can be done at the level of individual countries or macro-areas (the European Union, for example), thus discovering that in the EU, those who spent the most were the German Greens, who have invested over 1.15 million euros in this activity since 2019. Which are in any case crumbs compared to what is happening in the United States: in the last 5 years, Biden’s staff has spent nearly 84 million dollars in advertising on Google and that of Donald Trump has exceeded 83 million.

Advertising and what Google knows about us

Google made its Advertising Transparency Center available at the same time as the publication of the new Ads Safety Reportwhich tells every year what the company does to prevent the harmful use of its advertising platforms.

On the occasion, Big G recalled that in 2022 only they were blocked or removed over 5.2 billion ads for violation of policies (there are more than 9,000 ads per minute), that another 4.3 billion have been limited (in visibility, evidently), that over 17 million ads related to the war in Ukraine have been blocked, over 6.7 million have been suspended million advertiser accounts for policy violations and also have removed ads from over 1.5 billion pages.

The Google Advertising Transparency Center is a general tool that can in some way be applied to individuals through the section My Ad Center (That’s This)the page through which anyone with a Gmail account can check everything Google knows about them. As we already explained on Italian Tech in mid-2021it is from this page that we must go to possibly change the type, frequency and kind of ads that we see while we browse online, which is what they have done since October 2022 over 70 million people in the world, of which over 20% have changed their advertising preferences.

