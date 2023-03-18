The Samsung Galaxy F14 mobile phone appeared on the benchmark website: equipped with Exynos 1330 processor, pre-installed Android 13 / One UI 5.1. Following the launch of the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G on March 16 this year, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone will also be released in India next week, according to sammobile. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy F14 mobile phone has appeared in the Google Play Management Center, showing that it is equipped with an Exynos 1330 processor. Now, this phone has appeared in the Geekbench 6 running score database, and it has also been verified that it is equipped with an Exynos 1330 processor. The single-core score is 811, and the multi-core score is 2120.

Some people may not know much about this processor. Here’s a quick rundown: The Exynos 1330 and 1380 are part of Samsung’s next-generation processor portfolio. The Exynos 1330 is a 5nm processor with a CPU featuring 2 Cortex-A78 cores (2.4GHz) and 6 Cortex-A55 cores (2.0GHz), plus a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU and a 5G modem. The processor supports FHD+ screens up to 120Hz, up to 108 million lenses,[email protected] Filming.

The shape of the Galaxy F14 phone is very similar to the M14. According to the leaked renderings, the main change is the removal of the 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens, but the 2-megapixel macro lens is still retained.

This phone is expected to be equipped with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen, a rear 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel lens, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. With FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Built-in Exynos 1330 processor, equipped with 6GB RAM, and 6000mAh large battery. The M14 only supports 15W charging, but the F14 may have slightly higher specifications, support 25W charging, and support microSD card expansion. Of course, it’s a dual-SIM phone, and it comes in green and purple.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 will be pre-installed with the Android 13 / One UI 5.1 system, and is expected to receive 2 years of Android major version system updates and 4 years of security upgrades. The phone is expected to be priced at INR 18,500.