Home Technology How much does Apple Watch sell?Eat more than half of the global high-end smart watch market – Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Technology

How much does Apple Watch sell?Eat more than half of the global high-end smart watch market – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

by admin
How much does Apple Watch sell?Eat more than half of the global high-end smart watch market – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Apple Apple Watch has taken half of the global high-end smart watch market. (Photo/Associated Press)

Counterpoint Research, a market research agency, released the global smart watch sales report for the third quarter of 2022. The overall shipments increased by 30% compared with the same period last year. Among them, India showed a big explosion and became the world‘s largest smart watch market.

The city’s survey divides smart watches into two types: HOLS high-end models and basic models. HLOS refers to high-level operating systems (High-level Operation System), excluding low-level models.

In terms of high-end sales, Apple Watch has captured 50.6% of the market, which is equivalent to half of the global market, which is quite impressive. Especially thanks to the strong performance of Apple’s new Apple Watch line. Samsung ranked second with a market share of 22.3%.

Counterpoint Research released the third quarter of 2022 global smart watch sales report.

Apple released the new Apple Watch in September, and launched three models at a time, including Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra, respectively attacking different ethnic groups. Among them, Apple Watch Ultra is the first to target professional sports, but this model It was only launched at the end of September and did not contribute much to Apple’s sales of Apple Watch in the third quarter.

In addition, in addition to Apple and Samsung, Amazfit (7.1%), Huawei (6.4%), and Garmin (4.5%) ranked behind the high-end list.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities

See also  What is APP ramming / 5 mobile PTT browsers are easy to use! Lag jumps to the feet, and the "next-generation artifact" will appear immediately | Community Platform | Digital



You may also like

As in Minority Report: in Italy the focus...

Microsoft: Stop charging your laptop all the time!...

Is AI animation coming back again? Meitu Xiuxiu...

The distance from the nearest black hole to...

Seagate Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external...

The solar race in Europe that pushes the...

AWS, Amazon’s cloud is expanding to counter the...

Fujifilm’s new wireless photo printer instax SQUARE Link...

Musk decimated Twitter’s moderation team. And he will...

Quantum computing, Italy behind but the big ones...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy