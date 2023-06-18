how much it costs and how to install it on compatible smartphones

A few days have now passed since the launch of the long-awaited iliad eSIMs which are enjoying great success; in this article we want to explain how to buy it or switch from a normal SIM and how to install an eSIM on compatible smartphones.

Compatible smartphones

The smartphones compatible with the iliad eSIM are the following:

Apple iPhone XR/XS in poi

Google Pixel 4A in poi

Huawei P40, P40 Pro and Mate 40

One Plus 11 5G

Oppo Find X3 Pro, X5, X5 Pro

Samsung Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S21 in poi, Z Flip e Z Fold

Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 10 IV

Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G, 13 5G

Fairphone 4

How to buy or switch to eSIM

Given that those who want to activate a new eSIM or want to upgrade from offers of less than €9.99 have an activation cost of €9.99, existing users of an offer of €9.99 or higher have no cost, then switch to free eSIM.

To buy an eSIM or switch to eSIM is very simple as iliad has always accustomed us to, in fact just go to one of the many SIMBoxes scattered throughout the country, or go to one of the many physical stores and finally also online (for already iliad users just go in your personal area under “My offer” from the drop-down menu) and enter the requested data.

For existing users, a photo of the tax code and physical SIM will suffice and then wait a few minutes for the QR code to be generated to be framed with the smartphone on which to use the eSIM; however, know that you will receive an email with the PDF containing the QR code and the activation instructions.

How to install an eSIM

The procedure is very simple, just frame the QR code and insert the code arrived by mail on the PDF; you will then be asked to enter the eSIM PIN which by default is 1234 (obviously you must change the PIN immediately after for security) and that’s it, after a few seconds you will see the eSIM bars appear under those of your main operator .

However, for those who are not practical or need further information, just click here and you will be sent back to the dedicated section.

Conclusions

Personally, I activated it from day one and I haven’t had any problems, the procedure is very simple as described but at the same time you can access the dedicated section of the site or go to one of the physical stores or even contact the free number 177. Remember that iliad eSIMs are not currently compatible with Smartwatches that support them.