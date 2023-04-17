How much memory should be used for a game console has always been a topic of concern to many people, and new games are released every year, which means that 8GB memory may be enough at this time, but it will not be enough after a few years. A while ago, a foreign channel tested the difference in game performance between 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB RAM, and also selected a variety of new games that will be launched in 2023. If you are worrying about this, the data compiled below should be good for you refer to.

How much memory is needed to play games in 2023? 10 games measured FPS performance with 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB RAM

A while ago, the foreign YouTube channel Hardware for Gamers shared a test video of “How much RAM do you need in 2023”, using 4 RAM memory specifications, namely 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, and tested 10 games in total. Both are set at 1440p. It is worth noting that the graphics card on the test platform is AMD Radeon RX 6900XT, the strongest graphics card of the previous generation of AMD. From the data below, it can be clearly seen that having a powerful graphics card is actually more important than a large memory. If you If your computer only plays games, it is quite worthwhile to spend the money invested in RAM on the graphics card instead.

testing platform

CPU：AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics card: RX 6900XT 16GB

Hard Disk: Samsung SSD 970 Evo

Motherboard: MSI X570A Pro Gaming

Power supply: Gigabyte P850GM 850W

Among the 10 games tested, the ones that will be released in 2023 include “Evil Castle 4 Remake”, “Ghostly Son”, “Hogwarts Inheritance”, “Atomic Heart”, “Desperate Dimensions: Remake”, “Wild Hearts” and “Cursed Lands”, there are also several well-known games such as: “Fortress Heroes”, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” and “Cyberpunk 2077”.

The first is “Evil Castle 4 Remake”. It can be seen that 16GB or more has no effect, only the average FPS of 8GB is about 9% less:



The same goes for Grim Child, only 8GB has a lower average FPS of 7%:



“Hogwarts Inheritance” is not the same. The average FPS of 8GB and 16GB is lower than that of 32GB and 64GB, which means that if you want to get the best performance when playing this game, you should choose 32GB:



The gap in “Atomic Heart” is even smaller, 8GB is only about 3% less, basically it can be regarded as the game performance of the four RAM specifications are the same:



In the “Fortress Heroes” section, 32GB and 64GB perform the same, the average FPS of 16GB will be 5% less, and 8GB will come to -11%:



Although the average FPS of 16GB of “Desperate Dimensions: Remastered Edition” is occasionally lower than that of 32GB and 64GB, the gap is only one Mimi, and 8GB is more obvious, 9% less:



“Wild Heart” is not bad, the average FPS performance of the 4 memory specifications is the same:



“Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare 2” obviously has a lot of difference between 8GB and others, reaching -16%. Those who want to play this game must remember to choose 16GB or more:



“Cursed Land” is enough with 16GB of memory:



Finally, “Cyberpunk 2077”, the four memory specifications are similar:



On the whole, as far as 2023 is concerned, when the graphics card level used is high enough, 16GB RAM can basically satisfy most games, but if you want to pave the way for the future, it is recommended to upgrade to 32GB to be safer.

Full video: