How much will the AMD Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 cost? There is no good news from the leaks

The alleged release date of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 and 7700 is fast approaching, but not much is known about the two cards yet. Fortunately, in the past few hours a well-known leaker has revealed what should be the (controversial) prices of the two Radeon RX 7800 and 7700 of the Red Team.

According to what was reported by All_The_Watts!! on Twitter, in fact, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 will cost $549 on the American market. Instead, the Radeon RX 7700 will be priced at $449 in the same market. We invite you to take these prices with a grain of salt, even if the leaker has an impressive history of correct predictions and was the first to reveal the benchmarks of the two AMD GPUs.

On balance, this means that the new AMD GPUs will cost significantly more of both their closest competitors and the video cards that preceded them. Specifically, the Radeon RX 7700 will cost $119 more than the launch MSRP of the Radeon RX 6700 XT (equal to $330), but also $50 more than the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB from NVIDIA, which is currently on sale for $399 in the United States.

The Radeon RX 7800, on the other hand, will cost around $100 more than the Radeon RX 6800 of the last generation and 30 Dollars more than the Radeon RX 6800 XT, whose performances are however decidedly similar (if not even superior) to those leaked of the new generation GPU. What is more, the card will cost only $50 cheaper than an RTX 4070 of NVIDIA, which in the USA can be purchased for 599 Dollars.

Probably, AMD’s marketing strategy will therefore be to place both GPUs between the RTX 4060 Ti and 4070 in terms of performance and cost, promoting the Radeon RX 7700 as a GPU “a little more powerful than the RTX 4060 Ti”, justifying its slightly higher price than the latter, and the RX 7800 as a card “a little less powerful than the RTX 4070”, which will therefore be sold at a slightly lower price than the main one competitor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

