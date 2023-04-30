How music and TV series change with the new spatial audio

Listen to the audio version of the article

L’spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support also makes its official entry on Netflix, which is thus preparing to offer Premium package subscribers an immersive cinematic experience. No matter where you are and without the need for surround speakers or home theater equipment. Compatible with all TV, PC, smartphone and tablet devices, Apple’s audio technology is already available for over 700 of the most important titles in the catalogue.

The novelty, however, had appeared on the market a year ago. In fact, the first to benefit from a sound experience with studio sound quality were the subscribers to Apple Music, the music platform of the Cupertino house.

Hailed as the most significant change in sixty years (since mono became stereo), Dolby Atmos-enabled spatial audio gives artists the ability to create immersive listening experiences for their fans, featuring a clear and multidimensional sound. With a further detail: the entire catalog present on Apple Music is available in “Audio Lossless” mode (without loss); which in practice means being able to listen (with specially designed supports) to over 75 million songs as they were created in the recording studios.

The music industry has also faced a number of significant changes. The last 20 years, in fact, have seen on the one hand the collapse of the sales of the so-called “physical media” (vinyls resist a little longer, however they have an immortal history and remain a niche market) and, on the other, the birth of a new era, that of streaming music services.

Today many use them and many subscribe. The data from the annual report on the trend of the streaming market show the continuous growth of the global base of subscribers to music services: 523.9 million users at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (+26.4% compared to 2020) and a projection towards 2030 with an annual growth rate of 14.7%.