How northern Germany protects itself from sea level rise



North Germany’s dykes are safe, and the coastal defenses are well-armed for rising sea levels. That is the conclusion of coast protection experts who met for a symposium in Hamburg from June 5th to 7th to exchange experiences and to classify and evaluate current findings of climate research. At least according to human judgment, especially since the current protection concepts also take into account the uncertainties that statistical predictions entail.

If things go really badly, global sea levels could well be a meter higher in 80 years than they were at the end of the 19th century. This is indicated by the worst scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The main drivers are the polar mainland glaciers, which are melting faster with global warming.

This one meter is already the basis of all coastal protection measures in coastal countries. On the one hand, they add safety margins for storm surges, but they are already converting the dykes as so-called climate dykes with expansion reserves of two meters so that they can be quickly adjusted if necessary. The sea level is currently rising faster than expected. Between 1993 and 2002, it increased by an average of 2.27 millimeters per year, but has almost doubled over the past decade, averaging 4.62 millimeters per year.

Put on the dyke cap

The climate dykes on Schleswig-Holstein’s west coast build on the earlier dyke elevations according to the 2001 Coastal Protection General Plan. Since 2014, its profile has been gradually adjusted so that a dyke cap can later be placed on top, which is supposed to withstand the floods if the sea level actually rises by one meter. If that’s not enough, the profile on the lake side can be further increased to cope with even higher climbs.

In Lower Saxony, a wider base area is planned from the outset so that the dyke can later be raised higher on the land side. The Schleswig-Holstein version is expensive, but later changes are cheaper. The Lower Saxony climate dykes, on the other hand, are cheaper, but the costs for later increases are higher.

The Bremen dyke captain Michael Schirmer, once a professor of aquatic ecology at the University of Bremen, is pragmatic and believes that one should not always work with extreme scenarios. “Then you just get frustrated and don’t get it financed at the moment, not even planned,” he said in a statement. It is already complicated enough to prepare the dikes for a meter rise in sea level in 2100. “Together we have to raise 1,400 to 1,500 kilometers of dykes off northern Germany,” he says. “It also runs through the middle of the cities of Hamburg and Bremen. And for the earth dikes we need an incredible amount of small amounts.”

In addition, the dike construction takes a long time. “Winter is storm surge season, so work stops. Then the dykes have to be complete and intact.” Checking this is the task of the honorary dyke captains, bailiffs or counts, who check every meter of the dyke for damage in the autumn.

Islands, Halligen, high water and storm surge

However, flood and storm surge protection must be part of comprehensive coastal protection, as Peter Fröhle, one of the experts, emphasized. He is head of the Institute for Hydraulic Engineering at the TU Hamburg-Harburg. This would include, for example, the foreland, with sand drifts and groynes that trap silt and sand, raise the land, slow currents, and even out sand erosion. In this way, floods, waves and storm surges no longer hit the dikes with full force. The islands and Halligen in the Wadden Sea also contribute to this.

In addition, there is adapted water management in the hinterland, such as scooping and pumping stations or flood protection gates in front of rivers. Things are a bit different in coastal cities like Hamburg, as Gabriele Gönnert from the Hamburg State Office for Roads, Bridges and Water explains. The task of the expert, who is also a professor at the Institute for Geography at the University of Hamburg, is to evaluate scientific information and prepare the specialist knowledge for politics.

“In Hamburg we are already looking at 2150,” she said. Nevertheless, the city is initially only planning until 2050 – simply to gain time so that uncertain future scenarios can also be evaluated and incorporated into updated expansion plans. “In Hamburg we need about 30 years until we’ve finished the entire coastline,” she calculates. That’s enough to adapt the concepts.

The Hanseatic city is already calculating with particularly large water level ranges. At their highest point, the flood protection systems are nine meters high. “In this way we can still cope with an accelerated sea level rise,” Gönnert is convinced, even if a storm surge comes on top of the sea level rise.

What to do with the dike?

But the main problem in the city-state is space. “Precautionary coastal protection in Hamburg is to buy areas where you can later raise the dikes or take other measures,” Gönnert pointed out.

She also referred to the particularly high costs, because, for example, the city center can only be protected by a flood protection system, a concrete wall that can be walked on: “A single centimeter of protective structure costs 12 to 15 million euros.”

Once upon a time, there were ideas of completely blocking the estuaries of the Elbe and Weser with barrages. But Schirmer thinks little of that, having calculated it for the Weser. “If a storm surge comes into the German Bight, which is like a funnel, the water backs up. Then all the dikes up to Cuxhaven have to be raised by another meter,” he explains. “The storm surge would then also go into the Elbe, which Hamburg cannot cope with.”



(bsc)

