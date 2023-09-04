How organizational and process development strengthen companies

Today’s business world requires companies to continuously adapt to changing market conditions and requirements. In order to achieve this agility and flexibility, organizational and process development play a central role. Organizational and process development can be used to improve structures, processes and working methods in an organization. Both internal organizational structures and business processes are analyzed, optimized and adjusted in order to increase efficiency, quality and flexibility.

We interviewed the lean leadership expert Marco Rodermond about this. With his in-depth knowledge and years of experience, he helps leaders find ways to create efficiencies both within themselves and within their organizations. He also imparts his knowledge to aspiring founders and managers as part of the organizational and process development module in the Scale-up Leadership Program.

In the following, he answered our questions about organizational and process development.

What do participants learn in the organizational and process development module in the scale-up leadership program?

The “Organizational and Process Development” module is mainly about learning how to develop the culture of a company in the direction of process orientation and continuous improvement. This includes, for example, raising awareness of the potential of managers and employees as well as recognizing unnecessary work steps in processes. The participants learn that the authoritarian top-down instruction is not in the foreground, but rather an organically grown cultural rethinking.

The basic idea behind the topic is to question existing processes in a methodically guided manner and to derive impulses for improvement from this. This concept is enriched with elements from change management, which focuses heavily on human behavior and acceptance. After all, a change can only be successful if people support it. This requires clear communication about the reasons and benefits of the changes.

What are the biggest challenges with the topic?

Both startups and established companies are always faced with the challenge of motivating their employees. A big concern with the topic is how to cater to different personality types. It is crucial for managers to first understand the range of personalities and, based on this, to learn how they can effectively take this diversity into account. It is important to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all solution that can be easily applied to everyone. Executives often think that financial incentives are the ultimate motivator, but in many cases this is not the case. In fact, individual recognition and appreciation play a much more important role when it comes to motivating employees.

In addition to the actual implementation of changes in the company, an additional challenge is their stabilization in everyday life. Adapted management behavior is often necessary here. In concrete terms, it means, for example, that after improvements have been introduced, managers support the still “shaky” new process much more often and intensively, thereby helping employees to develop a new work routine more quickly.

To what extent is lean management part of organizational and process development?

In order to clarify this question, I would like to go into the terminology. Lean comes from English and means slim. The aim here is to discover and reduce waste in companies and thus make processes more efficient.

Lean management is therefore a kind of umbrella term under which various methods and approaches are summarized. From a leadership perspective, lean management refers to the level of leadership that is necessary to successfully implement such an improved system. It is the task of managers to initiate and support this change by qualifying and enabling their teams to understand and apply the principles of lean management.

In your opinion, what are the basic characteristics of a good leader?

In English, an executive is referred to as both “manager” and “leader”. These two aspects are distinguished as follows: Managers take care of the smooth process and the logical structure, ensure that processes are optimized and results are achieved. The focus here is on the factual level and the organizational aspects. In contrast to this is the importance of leaders. Leadership includes the ability to inspire and motivate people to realize a vision together. It’s about the human level, where both the individual needs and the process come into focus. Not only key figures are considered, but also the changes in the context of human action.

A successful leader should balance both elements, i.e. be both an efficient manager and an inspiring leader. This is particularly relevant for those working in smaller companies where a generalist role is required. The requirements can be diverse – from employee motivation to financial stability. However, the goal is always to get people excited about a common vision and at the same time to optimize the organizational processes.

It is not necessary for every leader to be equally strong in both areas, but recognizing that both are important lays the foundation for their success.

What advantage do startups have compared to established companies when it comes to developing and optimizing the organization and processes?

The biggest advantage is the flexibility. It is easier for startups to develop innovative approaches and flexible processes, while established companies often have rigid processes that offer little flexibility. Startups can cultivate a process-oriented mindset right from the start, while established companies often have difficulties changing their established structures and reacting quickly to changes.

In a company with functioning lean management, there are clear process standards and procedures that serve as a reference for the efficient execution of tasks and thus make continuous improvement possible. In startups with a strong understanding of lean, practicable and valuable standards are only created where they are currently necessary.

In addition, established companies often work in strictly separate departments, which can lead to priorities being set within departments without considering the overall efficiency of the process. Startups, on the other hand, can adopt a process-oriented way of thinking right from the start, in which the product or the product development process is in the foreground and establish a flat organizational structure that can also help to implement changes more quickly.

Established companies eventually start with lean out of necessity and that means an often lengthy and difficult transformation that is not always successful. A startup, on the other hand, can grow into a large company with lean methods and ways of thinking and incorporates lean into the company DNA from the very beginning.

If you could only give the participants one sentence, what would it be?

If I have to limit myself to one sentence, then I would choose the quote from Mr. Arnold H. Glasow:

„Improvement starts with I.“

