Subscription services seem to be the future of gaming. Like it or not, with the rise of Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s willingness to put nearly all of its games on the service, it now seems almost undeniable that the success of these subscriptions isn’t slowing down.

At this point, Xbox Game Pass is the king of the hill when it comes to game subscription services. Few will stick around, but it appears that Sony is building its PlayStation Plus service to be a competitor someday.

With the release of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, game catalogs and trials, the first steps have been taken, but there’s still a long way to go before we’re actually talking about Game Pass and PS Plus.

Here is an ad:

If Sony really wants gamers to see PS Plus Premium as a competitor to Game Pass Ultimate, it needs to make some big changes. The most important of these is the day one release. If you’re looking to find out which games will launch on Game Pass on day one in 2023, you’ll likely find everything you’re looking for this year, save for a few major titles.

This isn’t to praise Game Pass too much, but it highlights what PlayStation Plus Premium needs to do to make the cost worthwhile. Streaming games, demos, they’re good, but gaming is what makes people hand over their wallets.

In 2022, the most notable game released on PlayStation Plus Premium’s first day was Outcast, and even then, the marketing didn’t really make it a game you should download for the service. Sony has plenty of profitable and popular franchises to put on the service.

Here is an ad:

Making God of War: Ragnarok or something like that through the service would be a dumb business move, but maybe we can see what Bungie is cooking up on PS Plus, like Xbox throwing Bethesda games on Game Pass Same.

Adding more meaningful Day 1 games gives Sony a chance to turn its current PS Plus Premium service from a good one if you want to spend the extra cash to a subscription you’ll need if you play more than a few games a year.

Of course, Sony has other ways to improve PS Plus overall, from the basic tier to the premium tier, beyond day one games. One easy way Sony can make the service better overall is by actually talking about it. Marketing for PS Plus is often lacking, and can lead to busy gamers not keeping up with all the latest news, missing out on their essential free games, or not seeing their favorite games leave the catalog before it’s too late.

Communication is key here, as Sony will feel more concerned about the product if they want to market it to more gamers. The number of times I’ve seen Xbox Game Pass ads begging me to join for £1 makes me feel like Sony doesn’t even have a competitor.

There’s a lot to like about Sony’s PlayStation Plus service right now. It brings games from every PlayStation generation to modern machines, and while the classic catalog could use some expansion, it’s still the service’s main draw. But at the PS Plus Premium price point, I expected more than just getting classic games and the odd game trial here and there.

Unless Sony considers lowering the pricing anytime soon, which seems unlikely, we just need more to make this premium service feel worthy of its name. PS Plus Essential and Extra could pay attention to them with more marketing, but Premium is an outlier in this regard.

Besides fixing the performance of classic games and giving us the ability to download them, really PS Plus Premium is a competitor to Game Pass and not just a more expensive version of Nintendo Switch Online, we need to see that someday . They’re the cornerstone of Game Pass, and that’s where Sony needs to strengthen most if it’s serious about the subscription service. As mentioned, I’m not saying we get every major Sony release for a sweet monthly price, but a little more than Stray would make the premium pill easier to swallow.