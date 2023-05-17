How Pop is the new Amazon Echo

Waiting to understand how to make Alexa even more “smart”, using an additional large linguistic model (LLM) on which the engineers would already be working, Amazon is launching a slew of new Echo devices that exploit the capabilities of the virtual assistant “born” in Seattle: Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Auto.

EchoPop it is certainly the most interesting one, at least in terms of design, with an unprecedented hemispherical shape. He is right The Verge when he writes that it is as if Amazon had cut an Echo Dot in half.

Pop are definitely the colors, the strong point of this new Echo Pop that is available Lavender, Anthracite, Ice White and Petrol Green.









The Echo Pop ranks among the cheapest “Echos,” priced slightly higher than the 5th generation spherical Echo Dot. The “Pop” will most likely gradually replace the older third generation Echo Dots.







Echo Show 5 – whose number indicates the inches of the screen – is instead an upgrade of the previous model. Amazon says that “it is 20% faster than the previous generation [la seconda, ndr]”, that “bass has been boosted” and “the microphone set has been totally redesigned”.







Echo CarFinally, it focuses on a slimmer design to win a place in the car, where it can be used to issue voice commands to infotainment systems without an integrated virtual assistant.