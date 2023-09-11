How salt marshes could help save Venice

Venice’s foundations are slowly sinking into the mud on which the city is built due to ground subsidence. At the same time, sea levels are rising, so that in the worst case scenario the city could disappear completely under water by 2100.

Environmental engineer Alessandro Gasparotto is one of the many people trying to prevent this. He stands on a large patch of mud in the middle of the Venetian lagoon and pushes a hollow, three-foot-tall metal cylinder – a so-called piezometer – into the thick black mud.

This instrument can be used to measure how groundwater moves through the sediment as the tides rise and fall in the lagoon. Knowing what happens beneath the mud is important to understanding whether – and how – vegetation can grow and eventually turn this barren mud landscape into a salt marsh.

Gasparotto’s work with salt marshes is part of a project led by the non-governmental organization We Are Here Venice (WAHV) and funded by the European Union (EU) as part of the WaterLANDS research program, which is restoring wetlands across Europe. The Venice local association has received two million euros for five years to investigate whether artificial tidal flats – i.e. deposits created when the lagoon is dredged for shipping canals – can be converted back into the swamps. The second aim is to investigate whether these can become a functioning part of the lagoon’s ecosystem again.

Lagoon and Venice belong together

“The history of the city of Venice has always been intertwined with the history of the lagoon,” explains Andrea D’Alpaos, a geoscientist at the University of Padua. The health of Venice depends on the health of the lagoon system and vice versa.

This relationship is not only economic, where protecting the lagoon ecosystem increases fishing yields, for example, but also infrastructural. The salt marshes have a buffering effect on the tidal currents, dampening the force of the waves and reducing the eroding effect of water on Venice’s buildings.

But the salt marshes have been declining for centuries. This is partly due to poor management of waterways. This dates back to around 1500, when the Venetians diverted the rivers from the lagoon, removing the sediments that were naturally carried into the lagoon by the currents. The construction of breakwaters on three bays on the Adriatic and the excavation of a huge shipping channel in the late 1900s further eroded the marshland.

While the city has benefited from expensive restoration and prevention measures, most notably the €6.2 billion MOSE (the Italian acronym for Experimental Electromechanical Module), the swamps have been overlooked. MOSE is a colossal (as in extremely effective) system of mobile sea barriers designed to keep the tides of the Adriatic away from the city.

Storm surges are good for the swamps

Construction of MOSE began in 2003, but delays, cost overruns and a corruption scandal delayed completion. It was activated for the first time in 2020 and successfully prevented flooding. Paradoxically, the very MOSE technology that is supposed to protect the city is damaging the lagoon’s ecosystem.

“When the MOSE system is ramped up, it stops storm surges and prevents flooding in Venice,” says D’Alpaos. “Storm surges are bad for Venice, but they are good for the swamps. 70 percent of the sediment that reaches the swamps is delivered during storm surges.”

These excessively high floods, D’Alpaos continued, are becoming more and more common. The problem is, “if you close the lagoon too often or for too long, you prevent sediment from getting into the swamps.” In the more than 20 years that he has been studying the lagoon, the swamps have disappeared at an alarming rate: “The swamps are drowning. Two centuries ago there were 180 square kilometers of marshland in the Venice Lagoon. Now we only have 43 square kilometers.”

One of We Are Here Venice’s operational areas is in a natural salt marsh area surrounded on one side by a kidney-shaped platform made of dredged material from the lagoon. In places where the mud is dry, the ground has split into patches that resemble small tectonic plates. They are littered with bone-white crab claws, nibbled clean and dropped by seagulls flying overhead.

Carbon sinks better than forests

Three orange sticks mark the location where a fence between the salt marsh and the fill will be removed to allow water exchange and movement of sediment. This will allow the two ecosystems to “talk to each other,” says Jane da Mosto, managing director and co-founder of WAHV.

According to Mosto, who trudges around the island in rubber boots, releasing black clumps of mud with every step, “all of this represents a kind of natural capital.” In addition to storing carbon, the swamps “are also habitat for fish and a large bird population.” Even samphire, an edible marsh plant, “could be grown like a crop.”

Swamps are also more efficient carbon sinks than forests: the carbon-storing marsh plants, which gradually become buried under sediment as the tide washes over them, hold on to the carbon for as long as possible.

Da Mosto sees the city as a kind of laboratory for environmental solutions with broader application. “Venice is a mirror for the world,” she says. “If the city remains an example of all the world‘s problems, as it is now, then there is no point in keeping it alive. But we should be able to show how to convert landfill into ecologically productive salt marshes and how to transform an economy based on mass tourism into one based on its natural capital.”

