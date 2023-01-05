LAS VEGAS. For Samsung, CES opens under the sign of the connection between different devices: cars, televisions, refrigerators, cameras, vacuum cleaners and lights that speak the same language and understand ours more and more. But also cars that, thanks to the data from our smartwatch, understand our level of attention and warn us against falling asleep, televisions designed to help those who see less and, of course, the awareness of having to reduce one’s environmental impact. Recycled plastics and metals, packaging that is easier to dispose of and products that have always been energy-intensive that must learn to be less energy-intensive. In short, the goal, whether in the long or medium term, is to live better, both from an environmental point of view and in terms of things to remember, keeping things tidy at home or enjoying a TV series or video game.

Relumino

This is also the year in which Samsung expands its range of Micro Leds, which now includes seven models, from 50 inches up to 140, without forgetting to enhance and expand other categories such as Oleds and Qleds, which push even more ahead of the 8K, albeit with the knowledge that 2023 will be a different year from the last three. But beyond the incredible performance of these panels, which increases every year and makes ever more accessible visual quality never seen before, one of the most interesting functions of the new Samsung televisions is Relumino Mode: a filter, currently only available on some QLEDs 4k and 8k which increases contrast, brightness and thickness of the edges of the image to allow visually impaired people to see the images on the screen much better and not give up watching a series they love or maybe using the TV to make a video call with someone.





“The pandemic, lockdown and switch-off have obviously pushed consumption far beyond expectations – explains Bruno Marnati, vice president of the audio and video section of Samsung – 2023 will probably be similar to 2019, even if the switch-off will push a little more . Considering the televisions that will not be changed and those to which a decoder will be installed, perhaps around 300,000 televisions will be replaced in Italy, so in the end we can say that it will be a market of around 4 million units”.

Games

While new CES announcements often concern TVs and other high-end and ultra-high-end items, such as QLED TVs, it is important for Samsung to transform what are today niches into the new markets of the future and this also concerns gaming. Although the market is still in a consolidation phase and Google’s farewell weighs heavily, cloud gaming is still an interesting sector for the future of video games and their diffusion beyond consoles and PCs.





This is why last year Samsung launched Gaming Hub, which is an app from which, among other things, you can take advantage of cloud gaming services such as Microsoft’s Game Pass or Nvidia GeForce Now. Today the Gaming Hub adds new features such as the ability to show a game map on a secondary screen or the ability to show different things in various parts of the screen. For example, on the imposing 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved screen it is possible to place it vertically and divide the space as if there were three different screens to manage streaming, gaming, work and other activities without missing anything. “Finding a market and expanding it is fundamental for us and the Gaming Hub is the perfect example – – because it brings the video game directly into the living room, without any impediment, without having to buy or know how to connect anything. Our work for the future is to make our customers better aware of what they can do with their televisions, because in addition to the Gaming Hub there are a lot of lesser-known but very useful functions, especially if we consider the SmartThings ecosystem”.

In home

And to make things even easier, Samsung has also announced the SmartThings Station, which is a home hub compatible with the Matter standard, which connects all devices that use this standard and is controlled from the phone, with which it is possible to set a series of automatic commands. Furthermore, it simplifies the dialogue between the devices connected to the SmartThings system and, thanks to a button, it can automatically perform one of the set functions, such as adjusting the brightness, the thermostat and the shutters simultaneously. Furthermore, SmartThings is also an induction charging base and can make connected devices ring, so you never lose them at home. For now, plans for an Italian distribution are not known, but it will be available from February 2023 in the United States and Korea at a price yet to be announced.

In auto

The connection between different devices also continues in the car: Harman’s Marcus Futterlieb unveiled Samsung and Harman’s plans to achieve a new level of intelligence, personalization and utility in the on-board experience (ICX, In-Car eXperience). The fruit of this collaboration is Harman Ready Care, a system that uses a machine learning algorithm to collect and process the data detected by the sensors of the cars to measure the degree of tiredness and distraction of the driver, offering customized intervention options to reduce the risks and help improve the well-being of the driver. With this system the car can understand if we are experiencing a stressful situation due to traffic, noise, time of day and suggest less stressful routes, avoid turning up the volume of the radio too much or suggesting that we take a break.

The future of Samsung therefore, as well as top televisions and smartphones, is made above all of connections and personalization, of objects that slowly understand our habits and adapt, talking to each other. “Our goal is to make people understand what we can offer them when they buy a Samsung product and when they take advantage of SmartThings – concludes Marnati – because it is on the competition towards innovation that the sector moves forward, not with the price war”.