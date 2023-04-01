World Backup Day, Toshiba stresses the importance of having a solid and well-defined backup strategy to ensure data integrity in any situation.

The amount of data that each of us accumulates nowadays is enormous: photos, video content, music and games that must be easily accessible and properly stored. On World Backup Day, the company emphasizes the importance of having a well-defined backup strategy to ensure the long-term integrity of archived data.

Irina Chan, Specialist Product Marketing Management at Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH

Research has shown that a minority of people back up their data on a regular basis, and most worryingly, most never do, exposing their data to significant risk. Getting users used to periodically backing up helps mitigate the prospect of irrecoverable data loss.

The reasons for backing up are many and varied, the most important being:

Computer devices, such as smartphones and tablets, can be stolen or lost, along with all the data they contain. Serious malfunctions can occur, especially towards the end of the device’s life cycle. Cyber ​​threats are now present on a large percentage of computers: data from Statista indicates that the number of malware attacks detected on an annual basis is close to reaching 6 billion. Saved files can easily be deleted by mistake.

Irina Chan

There is no single solution for dealing with backup. There are many factors to consider before determining the frequency, methods, and placement of storage resources. You need to decide which media to use. External hard drives are a more reliable, capacious and faster alternative to USB sticks. Budget, performance, capacity, interoperability, and security impact HDD choice, as do design and size. Furthermore, by choosing a model that supports automatic backup, the user, once the archiving frequency is configured, will no longer have to worry about it.

Toshiba provides some useful tips to maximize backup effectiveness: