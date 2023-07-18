How Send works, the new PA service for the digital notification of legal documents

A notification on your smartphone for every communication from the PA. Administrative deeds, legal communications, notifications. The Digital Transformation Department has announced the introduction of Send, a service that should speed up the digitization process of the public administration. Send will complement the traditional analogical process of sending, receiving, managing and controlling legal communication with a digital process.

Who can activate Send and how to do it

With the progressive adoption by municipalities and local authorities, citizens will be able to choose to manage exclusively digitally, if they wish, the notifications sent by municipalities and central bodies through the new service. You can activate Send:

If you have a digital domicile, or a Pec – certified e-mail – present in the Inad register, the National Index of digital domiciles If you indicate your Pec on the website Notifichedigitali.pagopa.it, accessing Send via Spid (Public digital identity) or Cie (Electronic identity card) By accessing the IO App to receive a courtesy notice (notification) which signals the presence of a communication. Users can also provide an email address or mobile phone number to receive alerts.

In the event that digital contact details are not available, Send, the department informs, will take care of sending the notification by registered mail. And in any case, even when the recipient receives the communication in paper format, it is a native digital deed deposited in digital format on the platform, with all the resulting advantages in terms of efficiency.

Butti: “With Send we reduce costs and optimize PA times”

“Today we are providing citizens and administrations with a new fundamental public infrastructure that allows us to digitize all communications with legal value. Thanks to Send, with digital notifications we reduce costs and optimize times, making an important positive change in life everyday life and at the same time ensuring maximum inclusion.Thanks to the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), we have created a concrete solution that aims to strengthen the digital public services of our country, for a fast, agile Public Administration and always at the service of citizens and businesses”, declared the Undersecretary in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti.

Send is part of a specific program of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). An initial notice from the department led by Butti has allocated 200 million to support the municipal bodies that intend to adopt this solution. At the moment there are 4 municipalities that have done so: Gattinara, Misano Adriatica, Mortara and Verona. While another 100 entities will be operational on the platform by the end of July. The objective of the PNRR for 2023 is to involve 800 administrations, including municipalities and central bodies, by the end of the year.

“The activation of Send represents a fundamental step in realizing the vision of digital citizenship and was made possible thanks to the fruitful collaboration between institutions and private operators, as well as the constant support of technological partners who support local authorities. Thanks to the integration with the Spid and Cie digital identity systems, with the PagoPA payment platform and the IO app, as well as with the Pdnd interoperability platform and the Inad national digital domicile index, Send adds a crucial element to the ecosystem of solutions that allow the provision of public services built around people’s needs, with an inclusive and sustainable perspective”, commented Alessandro Moricca, Sole Director of PagoPa.