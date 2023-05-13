How serious is the key seller?

You came across Instant Gaming while looking for a new computer game and are now wondering if the retailer is reputable? The answer is here.

Anyone who wants to buy cheap video games on the Internet will sooner or later come across the website Instant-Gaming.com. In fact, this provider regularly undercuts the prices of popular gaming platforms such as Steam or the Epic Games Store. Sometimes the prices there are almost too good to be true. So can instant gaming really be serious? We want to get to the bottom of this question for you.

So that you can play your games on the go, the manufacturer ASUS has introduced a gaming handheld called ROG ALLY. You can see the trailer for it in the video.

Instant Gaming: A key seller with often unbeatable prices

Instant Gaming is a so-called key seller. Anyone who buys computer games here does not receive a classic box with a data carrier, as can be found in local retail chains such as Saturn or Media Markt.

Instead, you only get a product key in digital form after the purchase, with which the purchased title can then be activated. The game itself is then only available to you as a download, which is also common on other gaming platforms these days.

As with the competition, a purchase from Instant Gaming requires registration, including your address details. After you have completed this, you can put the desired games in the shop in your shopping basket and then buy them. Payment is made with common means of payment such as various credit cards, PayPal or an immediate transfer.

Can instant gaming really be serious at these prices?

The offer is particularly tempting due to the comparatively low prices. Since instant gaming is often one of the cheapest providers of popular video games, the question arises as to whether the website can be serious at all.

In fact, the price difference to the competitors is not always as big as one might think at first. For example, anyone who thinks they can get a freshly released AAA title for less than 10 euros is wrong. Especially with the new games from the big publishers, prices in excess of 50 euros are not uncommon, even on Instant Gaming.

In addition, the average rating of 4.7 stars on Trustpilot also suggests that Instant Gaming’s offer can be classified as serious. Of the service’s more than 600,000 reviews, 96 percent have four or five stars.

If you examine the worse reviews more closely, you will also find that most disappointed users complain more about technical issues with the game they purchased than about the purchasing process on instant gaming. On top of that, the company regularly responds to the critical reviews and actively offers solutions. Exemplary behavior that can hardly be expected from a dubious provider.

Furthermore, the question of whether instant gaming is serious also comes up again and again in popular gaming forums. Here, too, the feedback is consistently positive. That users have bought 20 or more games there without any problems is more the rule than the exception.

Conclusion and recommendation

Apart from the often unbeatable offers, there is little to suggest that instant gaming is not serious. It’s still worth comparing the prices before you buy. Because occasionally you can get away with other providers a little cheaper. Especially when common game platforms advertise with discount campaigns.

