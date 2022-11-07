Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon will offer Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of well-known brands. The initiative involves testing, through the Snapchat app, the glasses present in the Amazon Fashion catalog, using the smartphone camera. The new partnership between Amazon Fashion and the social app maker that will see brands like Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar, and others made available is a leap forward for metaverse builders as well. In fact, waiting to navigate – with or without helmet – in virtual worlds in three dimensions, there are those who are pushing ahead by launching new forms of electronic commerce with the ambition of creating new standards.

How does it work?

Snapachat and Amazon launch the first augmented reality product purchase project As with the “smilies” that overlap your face, the user can choose the preferred model and, if necessary, finalize the purchase with a click that will postpone on the e-commerce site. To create the eyewear experience, Amazon used Snap’s creation system called Lens Web Builder, which allows you to create digital filters starting from physical objects, such as the models in the American giant’s catalog. Alongside the products to try, you can also view prices and any promotions, which will change in real time if there are particular initiatives underway, such as the next Black Friday on November 25th.

What is Virtual Try On?

As the two companies explain, the “Virtual Try On” technology is only the first step towards an extension of the proof of clothes and other gadgets through augmented reality. The “lens”, the eyewear shopping filters, are available from Amazon’s public profile on Snapchat, @amazonfashion, in Lens Explorer and in the social network’s camera carousel. The partnership attempts to standardize a way that’s not new on Snapchat. The app has been offering members the opportunity for some time to “try” accessories through the camera, thanks to the so-called AR Shopping Lenses, the category of filters dedicated to fashion, in collaboration with brands such as Mac Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma , Chanel, Walmart and many more. According to Snap, the company that develops Snapchat, in 2021 about 250 million users have used the special lenses, although the numbers of how many have actually continued with a purchase of the product are not known.