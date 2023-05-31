How solar households become part of a virtual power plant

Smart networked solar panels that allow clean energy to be optimally used and controlled: This is the concept of the Hamburg startup 1KOMMA5°. Behind the young company is Philipp Schröder, former manager of sonnen and Tesla Austria and Germany. With other entrepreneurs and investors, Schröder founded his young company in the summer of 2021 to make CO2-free living, heating and mobility accessible to everyone at the lowest price.

In addition to free electricity production on your own roof, intelligent networking and control of the solar system, heat pump, Power storage and charging station can be used to optimize self-consumption. This should also allow excess energy to be fed into the grid with pinpoint accuracy and grid power to be switched on precisely when cheap wind power is driving prices down. This should reduce the total operating costs and relieve the network.

In 2022, 1KOMMA5° already recorded a turnover of 250 million euros. The startup already sees itself on the Path to the unicorn. Martin W. Drexler met Philipp Schröder, co-founder and CEO of 1KOMMA5°, for a conversation at the DLD, Europe’s most important digital and future conference in Munich.

You presented your young company 1KOMMA5° in the DLD panel “Energy – Now and Beyond Now”. How did you come up with the idea?

From my point of view, there is currently no topic that is more important than the climate crisis and decarbonization. Together with my partners, we want to make our contribution to the 1.5° goal of the UN climate conference in Paris 2015 with as many people as possible, hence our company name 1KOMMA5°. From our experiences at Tesla, sonnen and other technology developers, we know that renewable energy technology not only works in your own home, but is also the cheapest way to generate electricity. For this, however, the installations must be accelerated on the one hand, and on the other hand our electricity consumption must follow the production. We make both possible at 1KOMMA5°.

This is implemented by providing our technologies for a decentralized, clean CO2-free energy supply, for heat, mobility and by our intelligent energy manager “Heartbeat”. While customers previously had to contact four different trades, 1KOMMA5° offers a networked overall solution from a single source, which is installed on site by our own regional specialists. We rely on high quality and individual solutions, because the technology will accompany homeowners for the next 20 to 25 years and will enhance the value of their properties.

Let’s start with the concept of provision: What can I imagine by that, how does it work?

If you want to decouple your home from oil, gas, wood pellets, etc. and supply yourself with CO2-neutral electricity, buy our complete package consisting of photovoltaic, heat pump, Power storage and charging station for your electric car. However, so that all devices work optimally coordinated with each other, we also install our IOT system “Heartbeat”. With the help of self-learning algorithms, optimal and automatic operational management is guaranteed over the lifetime of the system.



What is the difference to conventional solar providers who also offer solar panels for private households?

As the name suggests, our IoT system “Heartbeat” is the core of our solution. It not only regulates more efficient self-consumption in the house, but can also feed excess solar power into the grid with pinpoint accuracy. Because “Heartbeat” knows the weather forecast, the development on the electricity market and the individual consumption of the customer and can always fall back on cheap grid electricity when excess wind power is driving down the price or is even available at minus prices.

This allows flexible consumption to be controlled in every household and the network is relieved. This distinguishes us from all other providers, we call it “New Solar”. It will no longer be a question in the near future whether there is electricity, but how it is most efficiently distributed becomes.

Enpal & 1Komma5° are developing into new types of solar power traders

Could we theoretically also supply the energy-intensive European industry with electricity collectively with our private power-generating plants?

Basically yes, but in our growth phase we are focusing primarily on private households and their efficient supply of CO2-free electricity.



1KOMMA5° has set itself the goal of building a sustainable value chain. Does this actually make it possible to achieve CO2 neutrality in power generation and self-sufficiency?

Definitely, because when it comes to our product selection, we mainly work with the largest manufacturers from Europe, North America and Israel, and this quarter we are bringing the cleanest photovoltaic module with raw materials from Bavaria onto the market.

We also buy from regionally leading tradesmen who offer our customers high quality and professional installation and service over the life of the systems. There we bring our digital processes with us and implement the industrialization of the craft. We are building the “craft 2.0.”, so to speak. In this way, we offer employees an innovative and future-oriented work environment.

You drew attention to yourself in the conference panel by saying that your idea will make the 22 nuclear power plants in Europe superfluous by 2030.

If we only use five percent of the existing roof areas in Germany alone for CO2-free electricity generation and use the decentralized storage capacities in heat pumps, storage systems and electric cars, this size is right. To this end, we would like to convert around 1.5 million houses by 2030, which is our goal that is quite feasible. With this form of energy production and control, which we are already implementing more and more successfully, we have simply arrived in the future.

Asked about the business model in detail: I buy the already mentioned complete package from you, the electricity I produce belongs to me and is marketed accordingly by you via your IoT system “Heartbeat”, ie I earn money here with you and may also get electricity credited in exchange.

Yes, exactly, you are part of the virtual power plant that generates CO2-neutral electricity with and for European households and makes the storage capacities available when there is an oversupply of renewable electricity in the grid, which we can control thanks to “Heartbeat”.



1KOMMA5° has already convinced some investors. Can you name names here?



Yes, we work transparently and do not shy away from our success strategy communicate. We have well-known investors on board, such as Haniel and Porsche Ventures.

Your company is not only active in Germany, but also in Scandinavia and Australia. When will you also discover the Austrian electricity market for yourself?

Very happy very soon.

Philipp Schröder will be at the KitzSummit in Kitzbühel in Austria on June 26th and will present the vision of 1KOMMA5° live there. The interview with him was conducted by Martin Drexler, Corporate Strategic Advisor and Trend Researcher in Vienna.