[NTD, Beijing, September 13, 2022]NASA released a new image of the Orion Nebula on September 12, revealing many breathtaking details.

This Webb Space Telescope image of the star-forming region of the Orion Nebula, a solar-system-like environment that formed 4.5 billion years ago, is clearly visible in the center of the Orion Nebula with young, massive stars in the Trapezium cluster, passing through intense Ultraviolet radiation, which forms clouds of dust and gas.

The new images reveal many structures inside the nebula, including a central protostar surrounded by dust and gas where planets form. The new findings will help scientists understand what happened to the Milky Way during the first million years of planetary evolution.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Shi Jin

