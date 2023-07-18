How startups are changing the fashion industry

More and more European startups are using materials science and circular economy principles to progressively transform the fashion industry. When it comes to sustainable innovation, many startups seem to know no bounds to creativity. tech.eu lists numerous startups that can help shape the future of the fashion industry with their brilliant ideas. For example, one of them converts old tennis racket strings into high-quality sportswear – sounds crazy, but seems to work! We show you our favorites and explain what makes them so special.

Digitization of local crafts

Repair Rebels from Germany wants (as the name already suggests) to rebel against the fast-moving fashion system and today’s throwaway culture. How? By making it easier to repair old clothes. The startup has created a platform where technology meets traditional artisans such as tailors, shoemakers and leatherworkers, who often have not had a large digital presence until now.

Through this digitization of local craftsmanship, Repair Rebels offers a practical alternative to fast fashion. The platform not only enables customers to save money, but also helps to keep traditional craftsmanship alive and to reward skilled workers appropriately.

Sportswear made from broken tennis rackets

Infinite Athletic from Spain is the first 100% circular sports brand to develop clothing for the tennis world. The recycling process of old clothes and racquet strings from broken tennis racquets creates a new polymer, which is a new chemical substance, which is then further processed.

© Infinite Athletic

The garments are 100% recyclable through this process and can be transformed into new garments an infinite number of times.

By actively involving the tennis community, including federations, clubs and players, used racquets and clothing are actively collected at tennis clubs to keep the recycling process going.

No more stains or onion smell under the armpits

France/UK based startup INDUO wants to be a step ahead of the startup before and has developed stain and sweat resistant fabrics.

The INDUO fabrics should not only repel sweat, but also the bacteria associated with it, which means that clothes need to be washed less often. This also saves water and energy. The fabrics enable the garments to be worn over a longer period of time. According to INDUO, more than 50% of a shirt’s ecological impact depends on its care.

Search engine for sustainable shops & Co.

Last but not least: COSH! from Belgium is a search engine platform designed to help find sustainable fashion brands, shops, products or events like workshops nearby. The platform analyzes the brands’ supply chains in terms of sustainability and the circular economy.

© COSH!

The platform makes it possible to find sustainable, circular and socially committed entrepreneurs without spending a lot of time. Of course, this can also be used to plan the next city trip or day trip. But beware: COSH! currently includes only cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

