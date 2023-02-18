The European Union unites in support of the champions of the technology to prevent their escape. In fact, the goal is to fill the funding gaps that currently force Europe’s most promising innovative startups to resort to non-European capital.

With these premises, the new kicks off Etc – European tech champions initiative, un Pan-European fund of funds promoted by AT (European Investment Bank) e FEI (European Investment Fund) and five EU Member States: Spain, Germany, France, Italy and Belgium.

In the pot, initial commitments for 3.75 billion euros: 500 million euros from the EIB Group and 3.25 billion from the member states. Italy contributes 150 million euros. But the size of the fund is set to grow and attract new commitments in the future, both from other Member States and from private operators.

How the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) works

European tech startups often lack sufficient capital to compete on a global scale and are driven to relocate abroad. Closing this expansion gap could create a large number of highly skilled jobs and stimulate the growth of the innovation ecosystem and self-entrepreneurship.

The European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), represents the flagship of the Pan-European Scale Up Initiative, presented in February 2022 in Paris during a summit organized under the French Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The new Fondo Tech Champions will pool public resources from participating Member States and the EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund), to strengthen scale-up European venture capital markets by filling the current gaps for high-end companies technology in accessing finance exceeding €50 million.

What resources are available to avoid escape

Managed by the European Investment Fund, ETCI has secured pledges from:

Spain (1 billion euros),

Germany (1 billion euros),

France (1 billion euros),

Italy (150 million euros),

Belgium (100 million euros).

The EIB Group has allocated additional 500 million eurosthus bringing the grand total to €3.75 billion at this stage. Italy’s lower investment compared to Madrid, Paris and Berlin is certainly dictated by the delay in the creation of scaleups or “sooncorns”, i.e. companies that could become unicorns in the short term.

In the European panorama in mid-2022, Germany had 77 companies, followed by France with 54, Spain with 10 and Belgium with 9 (to stay with the ETCI countries). Looking at Italy, formally there is only one unicorn, Scalapay, and a dozen soonicorns, companies that are about to reach the fateful evaluation. The difference with other European countries is evident if the capital raised is also compared.

Italy still plays a different league

Suffice it to say that French startups have raised over 10 billion euros in 2021 alone and 35 billion in the last 10 years. In Spain, venture capital investments exceeded 4 billion euros in 2021, bringing funding over the last 10 years to 10.4 billion.

All these companies are mostly financed by European investors, but the weight of non-European investors varies from around 40% in the Dach area (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to just under 50% in the area including the United Kingdom United Kingdom and Ireland, in southern Europe, which also includes Italy, the ratio is around 60-40 in favor of European investors.

Prevent startups from going abroad

Therefore, capital is needed to prevent the most promising startups from going abroad. This is true for Italy, but also for all EU countries. “Offering support to innovative European companies in their advanced stage of development, when they want to expand their business, is essential to safeguard the strategic autonomy of the EU”, says Werner Hoyer, president of the EIB. “Europe has strong innovators, but it needs to improve the environment for companies to move from startups to credible competitors and market leaders.”

“Startups need to be able to find the capital they need here in Europe,” continues Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF. “The European Investment Fund, as manager of the European Tech Champions Initiative, will leverage its scale and expertise to cultivate a sustainable ecosystem suitable for late-stage business development and capable of fostering internal innovation.”