Home » How the German startup turns households into mini power plants
Technology

How the German startup turns households into mini power plants

by admin
How the German startup turns households into mini power plants

Smart power grids are of great importance for the energy transition. Germany’s largest provider of green electricity, LichtBlick, founded the start-up ISON precisely to promote this area.

Ison transforms houses into virtual power plants that are supposed to be self-sufficient from rising energy costs. Ison founder Sebastian Mahlow is a guest on the podcast. The topics:

How Ison turns households into mini power plants The artificial intelligence of the young company How the spin-off by LichtBlick came about Which savings customers create through the platform Benefits that network operators enjoy through the platform The future of networking of power grids Ison’s future plans

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or wishes for future guests, please send us an email at any time feedback@trendingtopics.at.

See also  ASRock RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC unboxing test / giant card Taichi 34cm, 3-Slot forced overclocking cooling

You may also like

Microsoft Shortens Game Pass Trial to 14 Days,...

Omnibus decree and air ticket prices: how can...

Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising

Introducing ‘Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns’ for Nintendo Switch:...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Crystal IS and Asahi Kasei Announce First 4-inch...

Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the...

Greentech Index UAE: Fossil fuels dominate – renewable...

Why Choosing 16GB VRAM Over 8GB is Essential...

AI has the power to reshape finance. Forever

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy