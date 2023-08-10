How the German startup turns households into mini power plants

Smart power grids are of great importance for the energy transition. Germany’s largest provider of green electricity, LichtBlick, founded the start-up ISON precisely to promote this area.

Ison transforms houses into virtual power plants that are supposed to be self-sufficient from rising energy costs. Ison founder Sebastian Mahlow is a guest on the podcast. The topics:

How Ison turns households into mini power plants The artificial intelligence of the young company How the spin-off by LichtBlick came about Which savings customers create through the platform Benefits that network operators enjoy through the platform The future of networking of power grids Ison’s future plans

