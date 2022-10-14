At the last Milan Design Week, Ikea announced a new range of products designed in collaboration with the dance supergroup Swedish House Mafia. A turntable is also part of the Obegränsad (“borderless”) series, on sale from October 1st for € 129. It is not the first made by the Swedish company, even if almost 50 years have passed since then. In the meantime the music has changed, the record market has collapsed and has risen completely different, the cassettes have arrived, the compact disc has taken the place of vinyl, there has been the will-o’-the-wisp of minidisks, the boom of the walkman, the flop Superaudio CD, and then Napster, Mp3, iPod, download streaming. Then vinyl came back, as we’ve been writing for years.

And, with vinyl, turntables are back: with classics, like the Technics SL 1200, new protagonists (Rega and Pro-Ject), popular names like Sony and Yamaha. Others, like Linn, never left. But Ikea plays in a different sector, of course, and it’s not for nothing that Obegränsad is sold online and in furniture stores, between a bookcase and a pillow. In reality, the collection designed in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia includes a desk, an armchair, a shelf, a PC support, a LED lamp, a special version of the Ikea plastic bag to carry discs and – who knows why – a pair of fur slippers. All black, all very hi-tech, all designed to produce and listen to music.



On the right side, the Usb-C socket for power supply and the two RCA audio outputs

Proof

It takes a minute to open the turntable box, another minute to make it play. There is nothing to adjust, just slide off the head guard and unhook the arm from the safety. But beware: the Obegränsad platter has no built-in speakers, and indeed there is no power supply in the package; you can use any USB C charger or buy the Ikea one for less than 10 euros.

The Obegränsad is equipped with a built-in phono pre-amplifier, so it can be connected with speakers equipped with aux input (Ikea has several in the catalog, but be careful that you must be able to adjust the volume), and with every amplifier and stereo system, even without dedicated phono input. An Rca-mini jack cable is included in the package. The output level is quite high, so there will likely be no compatibility issues. The audio outputs are on the left side and not behind: a curious choice, but perfectly reasonable, because it avoids adding bulk, and so the turntable fits comfortably in an Ikea shelf, with its 30 cm depth.



On the front there are two switches: one is used to change the speed, from 33 to 45 rpm, the other to turn the turntable on and off

As did

On the front panel there are two apparently rather solid switches, which serve respectively to turn it on and off and to change speed (33 and 45 rpm). The drive is belt driven, which reduces fluctuations and ensures some isolation of the platter from motor vibrations, but makes it impossible to use the Ikea turntable in professional environments. Also because, despite its massive appearance, it is very light and does not seem exactly sturdy; the J-shaped arm is slim and the counterweight appears to be made of plastic.

But at home it makes an impression: there is not a single turntable made this way, with such a tall and massive block and the platter protruding from the base. A brutalist design, we could say: “Today we see a lot of thin turntables that almost try to hide, but we wanted something very bold, which was a physical manifestation of the music”, explains Friso Wiersma, the designer who designed the turntable for IKEA. .

Ikea launches a line of video game furniture Alessandra Contin

17 September 2020

The sound

It is certainly not the most practical, nor the best for audio, but at this figure the competition is practically non-existent, and what must be there is, starting with the replaceable AudioTechnica AT3600L cartridge, with diamond tip and conical cut. The arm is amortized, so there is no risk of damaging the record or the head, but there is no automatic return at the end of the record. Never mind, it’s part of the vinyl ritual: three or four songs, then a pause, you get up, change sides of the record and start listening again.

And the sound, in the end, is not bad: pleasant, correct, never tiring, in short, what in a word could be defined analog. Then, of course, the basses are not very precise, as you can see for example with Daft Punk; on Mahler’s full orchestral pieces the little head is lost a little; there is some confusion with Radiohead, in the tightest moments of In Rainbows.



The J-shaped arm

We like it

Sounds good for the price

Design original

Replaceable cartridge and built-in phono preamp

We do not like it

There is no bluetooth

There is no power supply

The 45 rpm adapter is missing

audio From Ikea and Sonos a frame that is also a wi-fi speaker by Bruno Ruffilli

June 15, 2021



In fine

We tested the Ikea turntable in a system definitely above its class, with a Naim Uniti Nova amplifier and JBL L100 Classic speakers, and we can say that overall it sounds amazing, both for the price and compared to the price models. analogous or even higher. The Obegränsad is an essential device, not without its defects and limitations. It fully fulfills the primary function of a turntable, which is to reproduce music, but it does more: thanks to its strong personality, it manages to make it fun.