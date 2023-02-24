In program from 27 February to 2 March nextthe Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is one of the two most important European events in terms of technology (the other is the IFA in Berlin) and is undoubtedly the decisive one for telephony.

Among the pavilions of the Fira, the innovations that will characterize the current yearnet of the usual, understandable absences of the 3 biggest brands, namely Apple, Google and Samsung, which has recently for sale the new Galaxy S23 (here the test of the Ultra version).

Chat WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphones in 2023: what they are and why not worry by Emanuele Capone

28 December 2022



youtube: JerryRig and the new Honor Magic VS

Honor and the Year of the Leaflets

One company that exists, and that will certainly be among the protagonists of the event, is the Chinese Honor: now in Huawei’s chairdetached from the parent company in 2020, managed to free itself from US sanctions and therefore get all Google services back on its smartphones.

But that’s not why Honor is among the producers to keep an eye on at MWC 2023: the point is that it will unveil its first foldable phone also destined for Europe, right now that foldables are starting to widen their audience base, to go down in price and even to be made better (like proves Oppo’s Find N2 Flip). Right now that they become more interesting, in short.

The device is called Honor Magic VS, will also be on sale in Italy from June (at a price that should be around a thousand euros) and according to the latest rumors it has a 6.45″ external screen and a 7.9″ internal one; both are OLED and arrive respectively at 120 and 90 Hz refresh. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal memory.

The company passed the phone to the well-known youtuber Zack Nelson (JerryRig, as we know him online), who obviously disassembled it, verified the presence of two batteries that together reach a capacity of 5 thousand mAh and above all paid attention to the functioning of the hinge, which is essential when it comes to foldable devices. From Honor they explained that they have made everything lighter and to have drastically reduced the number of components used, which should guarantee a longer life for the telephone: over 400,000 openings, which would translate into “more than 10 years of use with 100 folds a day”.

Tech Test Smartphone Honor 70, the proof: fair price and excellent photos by Andrea Nepori

October 16, 2022



The rest of the range, from Magic5 Lite to Magic5 Pro

That’s not all, because Honor will bring at least one more pair of smartphones to Barcelona, ​​namely the Magic5 Lite and the Magic5 Pro.

The first, that is already on sale (also in Italy), has a nice 6.67 “curved OLED display with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz, Snapdragon 695 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 of storage space. The 3 rear cameras are arranged in an original circle arrangement and are a 64 MP main camera, a 5 MP wide angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. Net of promotions, the new Honor Magic5 Lite costa 389,90 euroa price which includes, among other things, the Earbuds 2 Lite wireless headphones and the 66W SuperCharge charger.

There is a few steps up the Magic5 Pro, expected for the beginning of April: it has an interesting OLED screen curved on all four sides (also above and below), 6.8″ and with Ltpo technology (things?), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 5 thousand mAh battery with 66W fast charge. According to the latest rumors, the price shouldn’t deviate much from that of the previous Magic4 Pro, which we had tried and had convinced ustherefore around 900 euros.

@capoema