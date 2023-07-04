How the perpetrators use social networks

Social networks play a central role in coordinating the riots in France. Above all, the perpetrators take advantage of the functions of Snapchat. The tech companies assure to remove problematic content.

A young man films the riots in Nanterre on Thursday with his mobile phone. Many of the videos are widely distributed via social networks.

Yoan Valat / EPA

Street battles, burning cars and buildings, young men beating people: the unrest in France is being followed online by a world audience. But the social networks are not only a source of information for the spectators, they are also central for the rioters themselves: the networks enable them to coordinate – and in doing so also change the dynamics of the protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

