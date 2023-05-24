How the Risk Assessment Document is made within a company

The Risk Assessment Document is a fundamental process within any company: it is, in fact, a methodical and objective assessment, which allows companies to identify, manage and monitor the risks associated with any accidents or injuries.

A good Risk Assessment Document can significantly contribute to the overall improvement of the company’s performance in qualitative terms as well as offer information on how to prevent possible future problems, also thanks to the presence of mandatory company courses.

In this article, we will explore in detail all the steps necessary for the correct creation of the Risk Assessment Document, providing useful advice on how to effectively implement it within a company.

Identify hazards and assess risks

Identifying hazards and assessing risks is one of the most important steps in creating a Risk Assessment Document. The main objective of this phase is to identify all the possible dangers present in a workplace and to analyze the extent of the risk to which workers could be exposed. To do this, all elements of the job that may expose workers to hazards, such as machines, equipment, chemicals, speed or pressure, must be examined.

Below, some steps are presented that can be taken to identify hazards and assess the risks present in the company.

Analysis of the current situation: it is first of all necessary to understand the current situation of the company, the operating procedures, the substances used and the company’s conduct.

Understand the Hazards: Next, you need to understand what the major hazards are within your business. To proceed with this phase, national and international guidelines on occupational health and safety should also be taken into account.

Risk assessment: once the main hazards have been identified, it is necessary to assess the degree of risk to which workers may be exposed.

Preventive measures: finally, once the extent of the risk present within the company is understood, it is necessary to take the adequate preventive measures to prevent the presence of such risks. These measures may concern the training of operators, the installation of adequate signage systems or the adoption of operating procedures aimed at preventing accidents and injuries.

Document the risk assessment carried out and the related control measures decided

The main phase of the creation of the Risk Assessment Document is undoubtedly the one in which the risks identified and the control measures established are documented: in fact, this document must provide important information on company risks, on the related control measures adopted to manage those risks and on any other information security information that security planning may require.

The Risk Assessment Document should include the following sections.