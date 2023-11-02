How the shortage of skilled workers in IT can be overcome using innovative talent management strategies

The personnel situation in IT remains tense. The ongoing shortage of skilled workers poses major challenges for human resources departments. Because: In Germany alone, it takes almost half a year to fill open positions. This illustrates the enormous need for new solutions.

The IT sector in particular is now confronted with extremely dynamic conditions when it comes to recruiting staff. Academic qualification requirements that were previously considered a prerequisite for certain positions are becoming obsolete given technological advances. In this context, a serious shift is emerging in which low-coding capabilities, for example, are becoming more important. For this reason, HR departments respond extremely positively to AI-based applications. Because they have the potential to revolutionize talent management and, in the long term, significantly alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in IT through internal mobility, AI and low-code development.

Technological progress requires adaptability and willingness to innovate

However, technological progress, especially in IT, leads to constantly changing qualification requirements and job profiles. Against this background, adaptability and willingness to innovate are becoming extremely important. However, the know-how that has actually been acquired takes a back seat. HR managers face the challenge of effectively assessing individual skillsets. Only by comparing individual profiles with specific job requirements will you be able to identify current skills gaps and prospective development opportunities within a very short time. The decisive advantage of this HR strategy is that not only can talent be optimally placed in open positions, but current personnel requirements can also be met promptly in those critical areas that are largely responsible for the economic success of a company.

Maximize internal mobility, increase flexibility

However, this requires tailor-made training structures. They ensure that employees are efficiently prepared for the requirements of positions to be filled. Internal personnel development, known as “quiet hiring,” is particularly useful in the IT sector. It maximizes internal mobility and increases companies’ flexibility – especially in connection with critical employee markets. Because: Employees often already have previous knowledge. However, classifying them precisely is crucial in order to retrain missing skills if necessary in order to ultimately successfully fill a vacant position. Example IT: Thanks to the development of AI-based low-code applications, the ability to configure software is becoming more and more important, while the actual programming is becoming less important. Companies in the IT sector should specifically support employees in order to meet these new requirements.

Anchor internal talent management culturally and operationally

In order for internal, flexible talent management to be successfully implemented, companies must meet two elementary prerequisites: internal mobility must be firmly anchored in the corporate culture so that the communication of new career opportunities and further training opportunities becomes a matter of course. In addition, employees should be able to openly communicate their interest in specific training courses. This self-empowerment has a positive effect on the loyalty of employees, their commitment and thus productivity.

In practice, data or AI-driven HR systems make a major contribution to quickly identifying the lack of specific IT skills and addressing them by taking appropriate countermeasures. For this reason, companies can no longer avoid implementing modern talent management software if they want to benefit from significant time and resource savings.

Conclusion

Today, many companies are already resorting to internal personnel development measures. Given the shortage of skilled workers, they want and must make better use of their employees’ existing skills if they want to be successful. Data and AI-based talent management solutions play a crucial role here. They support the rapid recognition of existing skills in an automated form and the closing of skills gaps. Companies benefit from the cross-industry hype that the topic of AI is currently generating. It also contributes to a noticeably growing acceptance of new technologies in the HR sector.

The fact is: Companies that continue to rely on external personnel service providers instead pay for this with expensive money in difficult economic times.

Share this: Facebook

X

