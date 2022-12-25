QD OLED technology could be the future of home TVs: presented at CES in Las Vegas in 2022, combines the best of two worlds i.e. Quantum Dot and Oled. Simplifying, the screen is composed of two layers: one of pixels capable of self-illuminating with light blu and another of semiconductor crystals (the quantum dots) that are activated only when hit by light to create the verde and the rosso; the combination of various intensities of the 3 shades makes it possible to obtain all possible shades of colour.

Simplifying further, QD OLED TVs should allow higher brightness peaks, ideal for HDR content, more intense blacks than a traditional OLED panel and also be cheaper to produce, at least in the future. At the time of writing, on the market only two exist: the Sony A95K and Samsung’s S95B (which makes the screens for both). We’ve had the chance to try the first one for almost a month.

The A95K in a promotional photo taken by Sony

How the Sony A95K is made

Speaking of prices, we wrote that they should drop “in the future” because at the moment these TVs are not accessible to everyone: They don’t have the crazy prices of 8K models, but they aren’t cheap either. The Sony A95K can be had in two different sizes: 55″ (subject of this test) or 65″, which they cost respectively 2799 or 3749 euros.

Aesthetically, the TV is very pleasant to look at, even when it is switched off: a single black plate, without a stand, slightly inclined backwards, which almost gives the sensation of coming directly from the piece of furniture on which it is placed (if supports). This point is important, because the necessary base is equal to the entire width of the TV, i.e. over 122 centimeters for the 55” version. Obviously, it has a structure to which it can be anchored using a few screws: the fixing operation is simple but not very simple, and it is advisable to do it in two.

On the back, the bindings are practically all on one side: they are there 4 hdmi inputs, of which two (number 3 and number 4) support 120 FPS, VRR and Allm, essential for those who use video game consoles such as Xbox X and PS5. The screen is in 4K resolution, supports HDR and Dolby Vision and somehow acts as a speaker for the sound, with an output power of 60W: a soundbar does better (even one that is not too expensive) but if it is not there, it is not missed.



The rear of the Sony A95K, with (foreground) the area dedicated to the assembly with screws



The Sony A95K remote control has backlit keys: they light up when you touch or lift it

The Sony A95K in everyday use

At the heart of it all is the Cognitive Processor XR, which also with the help of a small webcam (included in the package) optimizes the image according to the light conditions of the environment in which the TV is located and the people around it: everything works very well, even if the brightness calibration it has often seemed to us to be a little shifted towards the bottom.

Il operating system is Google TV, which contributes greatly to making life with this TV easier: when you turn it on for the first time, after connecting to the home wifi, you just need to log in to your Google account to set everything up in a few minutes, even if you already have the streaming service apps installed. which is regularly used. For the rest, the interface is the usual one of the Mountain View software, the same that is found (for example) on the latest Chromecasts. And thank goodness that it is.

The Sony A95K looks good, which is somewhat expected (given the price and the technology used), even if good is a word that doesn’t do it justice: upscaling of contents in SD it is really effective, even in the presence of sudden movements, e those in HD are characterized by full-bodied colors, vivid and intense but without being exaggerated. But it is obviously in 4K and in the HDR that this TV gives the bestso much so that you actively seek out the films, series or documentaries available at this resolution, in order to enjoy the viewing quality allowed by this panel.

We missed it a bit functionality which actively adjusts its brightness depending on what is happening on the screen (a candle lights up, a lamp goes out, a flash is seen and so on), present on some old Sonys, but never mind: it’s a minor detail which cannot even be considered a defect. An advice: it is better to leave the vision settings as they are, without venturing into courageous manual settings which would risk compromising everything. TV knows what it’s doing, and it does it really well.

The same goes for i video games: once recognized by our Xbox X and enabling support for 4K, HDR and 120 FPS, the experience is truly remarkable, especially with titles capable of taking full advantage of these features, such as the stainless Forza Horizon 5 or come Elder Ringfresh winner of the Game of the Year title. So remarkable that it will be hard to go back to the previous TV without 120 Hz.

What we liked

quality of vision very high

120Hz panel, ideal for i video games

feature-rich software

design minimal and successful

What we didn’t like

