How the startup money:care wants to become “Europe’s largest community for sustainable investing”.

The Viennese startup “money:care”, which was only founded in September, is presenting its new platform today. It provides collected sustainability data from listed companies that was collected using AI. What’s special about it? Together with the UN Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), the young company has developed a model that is intended to help investors avoid greenwashing. In an interview with Trending Topics, Katharina Herzog, co-founder & CEO of money:care, explains how the platform works, what you can imagine by “authentic sustainability in investing”, and how it comes to working with such a renowned UN research institute came and what should differentiate money:care from the competition.

“Don’t support companies that cross planetary and social boundaries”

The founding team, which includes Katharina Herzog, Ulrich Penitz and Timo Nothdurft, has set itself the goal of “establishing Europe’s largest community for sustainable investing”. But how did it even come about? Herzog remembers the first steps: “It all started because we wanted to take care of our own finances. We were like many others with whom we talk about the topic: investing is complicated and overwhelming. If you then have the desire to do good with your own money and not support companies that cross planetary and social boundaries, it becomes really difficult. You are confronted with a lot of greenwashing and non-transparent sustainability ratings.”

She continues: “After searching in vain for investment and information platforms for sustainability enthusiasts like us, our decision was clear: we had to take action ourselves. Our first step was to solve the problem of how we can actually honestly evaluate sustainability and then the question came straight to the question of how we could get the data for it. We have exactly the right expertise in our team with our technical co-founder, because we are now able to collect data from publicly accessible reports much faster using artificial intelligence. The first evaluations can now be viewed on the beta version. “

AI analysis of investments in 15 minutes instead of 4 hours with manual evaluation

By using the platform, investors should make investment decisions that are both financially and sustainably sound. Herzog emphasizes that unfortunately there are always companies hidden in “green investment products” that only use sustainability as a buzzword and promises that there would be no “surprises like that” on money:care. The basis for this would be “reliable data”. In particular, the aforementioned use of AI is said to have “fundamentally changed the game with sustainability data”. Manual analyzes usually take several hours. With the use of AI tools, at least according to money:care, “it would only take 15 minutes per company”.

In the conversation, Herzog goes into more detail about how it works: “The core of the platform is our impact check. Users can search for listed companies using the search bar and then land on the respective dashboards, where they can view sustainability and all sources. Alternatively, users can filter and sort according to the respective impact criteria so that they can find exactly the companies that match their values. It is also possible to compare companies and save them in your personal profile. This is how you can take the first steps towards your personal sustainable portfolio.”

“Authentic sustainability”

She also underlines the diverse meaning of sustainability for her. What Herzog means is “not just the ecological dimension, but also social aspects and aspects of gender equality. “In each of these three dimensions, we look at four indicators – from the CEO-employee ratio to renewable energies and the gender pay gap. All indicators are based on UNRISD’s Sustainable Development Performance Indicators (SDPI).

The co-founder also goes into how the startup would define sustainable investing and makes it clear: “It’s about directing the money into companies that do something positive for people and the environment – and at the same time achieve a return. The problem lies with these current ESG ratings. At the moment, these ratings form the backbone for countless sustainable investment products and it seems as if every investment these days is somehow sustainable. But when almost every company is classified as sustainable, we have to ask ourselves what exactly sustainable means and whether we are tracking the right metrics to drive a truly sustainable transformation of the economy. In our evaluations, we found companies that receive top ratings from major agencies, but upon closer inspection, for example, completely exceed the emissions budgets of the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement. And it is precisely this transparency that we offer – for authentic sustainability.”

When asked what should differentiate money:care from the competition, she also emphasizes the focus on trust: “Our innovation is sustainability data that private investors can trust and understand. We provide the data in an intuitive and easy-to-understand way so that retail investors can finally invest with a clear conscience. A big advantage that we have compared to the competition lies in our technical development in the background. We collect the data ourselves using artificial intelligence and can therefore pass it on completely transparently.”

Contacted UNRISD very early on

It is also interesting that the startup is still very young, having been founded in September, but it still cooperates with such a well-known United Nations research institute. How and why this happened is also explained in the interview. Katharina Herzog remembers: “Our starting point was the conviction that there are planetary boundaries and minimum social standards, in the spirit of Kate Raworth’s model of donut economics. The donut economy model provides a visual framework for sustainable development that balances human needs with the limitations of the planet.”

She adds: “In our research into how these limits can be made measurable, we came across the Sustainable Development Performance Indicators (SDPI) from the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD), which were a perfect fit. Unlike traditional sustainability frameworks, the SDPI can be used to assess whether companies are operating within social and environmental boundaries. We therefore contacted UNRISD very early on and have been in regular contact ever since. We were recently represented together at the Asia Future Forum in Seoul (South Korea) to report on the SDPI and our work.”

Beta version: Platform not yet fully functional

Since the platform only went live with the beta version today, it is not yet fully functional, but it already offers the core function in terms of sustainability. In addition, the startup is said to have only a “limited universe of companies” so far. Erzog explains: “This phase is used to test interest and commitment to the platform and thus be able to develop it further together with the community. In the future, many more companies and financial products will be represented, financial data will be entered, a personal sustainability profile can be created and, finally, the option to invest directly. But today we are pleased to have built the platform to such an extent and to have convinced the first users with the level of transparency and user-friendliness.”

Is the right investment in sight? “We are currently supported by AWS in the Preseed Program (innovative solutions). We were able to reach this big milestone of the beta launch. We are now looking to the future and will seek further funding, but will also soon initiate the first round of financing. But as we all know, these take a certain amount of time,” concludes the founder.

Investments in European solar startups will quadruple in 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

