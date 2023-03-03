How to create subtitles for a video

You made a great video, the soundtrack is right, there is also background music and transitions. Ready to publish, right? Not quite: you should definitely add subtitles to your video.

Why Add Subtitles to Videos?

Subtitles are not only common nowadays to translate dialogues in foreign language films. Text in the original language is also increasingly being displayed as subtitles. First Videos can then be watched in a noisy environment or without sound. This is increasingly important as we see more and more videos e.g. B. on social media platforms mobile and in public spaces. A video that cannot be listened to because it would disturb others is not usually watched. But if the video has subtitles, the viewer can understand the content and watch it without audio.

Secondly Subtitles in videos are important for accessibility. If you add subtitles to your video, people with hearing impairments can also follow the content because dialogue and comments are displayed as text. Adding audio descriptions to the subtitles is even better for accessibility. In it you describe acoustic content such as creaking doors, background music or street noise. To meet accessibility standards, subtitles must include these elements.

Video with subtitles and audio description

For better understanding, audio descriptions and subtitles must be visually distinct from each other. For example, audio descriptions in [eckige Klammern] or *zodiac* be bordered. If there are several speakers, the comments should also differ in color.

Instructions: Add subtitles to a video

You can add subtitles to a video with most video editing programs. With Camtasia it’s very easy:

Preparation: Write a script

This step saves you a lot of time – not only in subtitling, but also in video production. If the speakers know their dialogue beforehand or the spoken commentary is read from a script, many errors and thus correction loops are avoided. The script also allows you to import the spoken text into the video editor as subtitles. If there is no script, go to step 1.

Step 1: Transcribe your video

If there is no script, you can transcribe what was said. Use one for this Transcription tool like Audiate. All you have to do is upload the video or audio track to Audiate and the automatic speech recognition will do the rest.

TIPP:

If you want to edit audio and video simultaneously, then use Audiate together with Camtasia. Send the video file from Camtasia to Audiate for audio and text editing, then back to Camtasia where the audio and video are automatically synchronized in the timeline.

Alternatively you can:

Transcribe the video manually, i.e. watch the video and write down what is said. This works for short videos, but especially for longer videos, you have to keep pausing to catch up and write down the text properly.

This works for short videos, but especially for longer videos, you have to keep pausing to catch up and write down the text properly. have the video transcribed. There are many companies that specialize in transcribing videos.

There are many companies that specialize in transcribing videos. use the speech-to-text function in the video editor. Many video editing programs (including Camtasia for Windows) can automatically convert the audio in a video to text. The accuracy is influenced by various factors. Most of the time, small corrections are necessary, but this feature still saves you a lot of time.

Many video editing programs (including Camtasia for Windows) can automatically convert the audio in a video to text. The accuracy is influenced by various factors. Most of the time, small corrections are necessary, but this feature still saves you a lot of time. Use automatic transcription on YouTube. You can upload your video to YouTube and download and carefully read and correct the automatically generated transcription text.

Step 2 Insert a subtitle track

In Camtasia, the Captions feature is located at the bottom of the left menu. Click Add Subtitles. Camtasia will now automatically create a new track for your subtitles.

Step 3: Sync subtitles with text

If you don’t have the transcription text or script, you can now type the text for each scene into the text field in the editing window (below the video preview). Type only what you hear. Camtasia has a handy feature that allows you to loop a sequence until all text is typed.

If you have a script or a transcription text, you can save a lot of time. Just copy all the text into the text box in the editing window. You can then sync the text to the video step-by-step in one easy pass. To do this, click on the gear wheel in the subtitle window and select in the menu Sync subtitles. Also watch our video tutorial.

Step 4: Proofread and review

Before publishing, you should double-check the subtitles. The dialogue or spoken commentary should match the displayed texts as perfectly as possible and allow for a comfortable reading speed. The basic value is 13 to 15 characters per second, less for children. A maximum of 37 characters should be used per line.

Step 5: Produce and publish your video

If everything looks good and the labels are correct, you have several options for publishing:

Should the subtitles be permanently burned into the video? Then export the video as a simple MP4 file .

. Should the subtitles be able to be faded in and out as needed? Then you need one MP4 mit HTML5 Smartplayer.

You can find these and other output formats in Camtasia at Share > Local File.

You can also export the subtitles in .SRT or .SMI format and use this file to easily create subtitles on YouTube, Facebook and other platforms or for translation.

Want to try adding captions and subtitles to your videos yourself? Then grab the free trial of Camtasia for Mac or Windows and get started. Have lots of fun with it!