If you want to easily share a large number of photos across Apple devices, you don’t need to do it the old way, connecting your phone to a computer or sending them via email or chat.

Apple products have lots of great features, but a characteristic super handy is AirDrop. It lets you send files quickly without connecting your device, even to other Apple products. Transferring heavy files like long videos or music is much easier with AirDrop, and it saves a ton of time! But many users don’t take advantage of this, and it’s quite simple to do.

AirDrop is an outstanding feature accessible on Apple products, it operates on devices running on iOS and macOS like iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. It was first implemented on Mac OS X Lion and iOS 7. Enabling users to easily and quickly send files using an internet connection, like Wi-Fi or mobile data, to supported devices in a close-range area. It has revolutionized the way Apple users share longer files and documents, all from our devices.

This means you can easily send files from an iPhone to a Mac and vice versa, all you need to do is configure your settings the right way on both devices. Here’s an easy-to-follow guide to using Airdrop.

In order to use the Apple file transfer service, every single user needs to register with airdrop, for that you need to use your Apple ID. The next step is to set up your devices.

On an iPhone, the best and simple way to enable AirDrop is by using your settings.

Go to Settings Scroll until you see General, and click on that Search for Airdrop and tap

Here, on the screen, you will have some options, from Receiving Off, and Contacts Only to Everyone. Tap on the one that suits your needs the most.

On a Mac, the process is straightforward, too. You can enable Airdrop on all Macs using OS X Lion or newer.

Head to Finder and open it Locate the Airdrop heading on the panel and click it A menu will open, turn on the Bluetooth (you can do it using the menu bar on the top too) If you want to check or change the Airdrop setting you can do it at the left, at the footer

After both of your devices are configured, you can proceed to send files, photos and videos.

Now, in order to send content from an iPhone using Airdrop, you need to double-check if the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are activated on both products, also make sure the devices are in close-range (less than 10 meters away from each other).

Follow the steps to airdrop files from iPhone to Mac:

Search for the files you need to share Click on Share and look for the Airdrop option Next, in a moment your iPhone will look for all the dispositive in close-range Choose the device you need to share the file After choosing the device, if you have never paired these devices before, you will get a message that reads “iPhone (the name of the device) wants to send a file”. Just click or tap on Accept. In case both Apple products have been paired before, the photos will be accepted, and a tiny notification will show at the top of the display. After the task is completed, you’ll get another notification that says “Download Complete” at the top of the display.

To view or check the files on the Apple domputers, head to the folder called Downloads in Finder, or you can just click or tap on Open after the notification shows.

The process for sending files from a Mac is simple and straightforward, also, you need to make sure that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both devices.

Located the file you want to transfer via Airdrop Control-click or right-click on the photo you want to send Click or tap on Share from the menu recently opened Click on Airdrop Choose the iPhone you want to share the files If it’s the first time you pair the devices, a pop message will appear, just accept it. If not, the photos will be automatically accepted.

Alternatively, you can use the Airdrop on a Mac from the finder sidebar, just click the button and drag there the files you want to send.

Receiving the files on both devices is simple and easy, you just need to accept the transfer if the devices weren’t connected before, otherwise, the files will be received automatically. To locate the files, just head to your gallery (depending on the file) or to the Download folder on Mac. In both cases, a notification will be sent.

