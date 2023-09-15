How to apply the film on the smartphone?

Smartphones are quite expensive objects and it is annoying when they get ruined. For this reason, almost everyone who owns a latest generation phone chooses to apply protection to it in order to prevent the display from getting scratched or worn over time.

Obviously, it’s possible use smartphones without filmespecially if the screen is made with tempered glass, but additional protection is quite recommended.

Today there are different types of protections on the market, each with different characteristics, such as opaque privacy film or lucid, the silicone cell phone film, the hydrogel film, etc. In each case, though, the application process is pretty similar, with the exception of liquid smartphone film, which is applied simply by spraying the product on the device.

1. Clean your smartphone screen

As anticipated the film for the smartphone is needed to protect the device from annoying scratches on the display, however, in order to better perform its function it must be made to perfection.

Before applying the film to the screen of the device, therefore, it is necessary to clean it (or, better yet, degrease it). In fact, the smartphone stays in your hands all day and for this reason it is always very greasy.

Before cleaning, it is best to wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, and dry them carefully to avoid any residue. We then need to move on to the display. It is advisable to place the device on a flat surface and illuminate it with a direct light source, to identify every grain of dust.

Generally, the wipes found in film packages are enough to clean the screen, but sometimes they are too small and are not enough for the entire surface. You can, therefore, buy wipes soaked in 70% isopropyl alcohol in pharmacies or other shops, which have the same function.

Alternatively, it can be used a cloth moistened with soap and water, carefully avoiding the openings, and remembering not to spray the product directly on the display. Then, you can dry the screen, with a lint-free cloth. Finally, you can pass an anti-static adhesive on the surface, if present in the package.

2. Apply the film

The second step consists inapplication of the film choice. You need to remove it from the wrapping, holding it still with your fingertips at the ends. With the other hand, it is necessary to remove the protection placed above the adhesive part, avoiding as much as possible touching the part in contact with the phone.

At this point, it’s critical place the film carefully on the screen, then place it down with a decisive gesture, without hesitation. If your hand is shaky, the application will not be precise. You must then remove the other protective layer, if present, taking care not to damage the actual film.

Finally, to ensure that the newly applied film adheres well to the screen of the device, light pressure is needed in the center of the display, using a card (for example a credit card). The main advice is not to remove and replace the protective film too many times to find the right position, as it could lose adhesion.

3. Eliminate air bubbles

If you are not very familiar with applying films, or if you carry out the operation hastily, air bubbles may appear, which cause an unsightly effect on the device screen.

However, the bubbles can be eliminated in a simple way: just press on them with the help of the spatula present in the film packaging, or with a card or credit card, so as to release the trapped air and at the same time make it adhere. the film on the display is better.

