How to associate RaiPlay to TV

By now there are many Italian families who do they have an internet connection or a smart Tv. The latter were born around the early 10s of the 2000s and unlike traditional digital TVs, they allow you to surf the Internet, download apps and watch streaming movies and shows or through online catalogs.

Thanks to these and the diffusion of smartphones and tablets, streaming services such as NetflixAmazon Prime Video and others.

Thus, even the generalist TV channels Rai and Mediaset had to adapt by proposing to review programs or watch movies and TV series. This has launched a concept of television that was not there before, where one can choose at will what he wants to be watched or watch it again. Before, in fact, televisions were based exclusively on schedules and the viewer was a passive consumer. Today, however, it has become increasingly involved and demanding and, because of this, television has had to try its hand at proposing always quality content. Examples of this are the latest TV series and cinematographic products that have become a success in a short time.

What is RaiPlay and what can be seen

Similar to Netflix and other streaming services, RaiPlay is one online platform which allows access to television content. Through this service you can also access radio content. The feature is that it is product content and purchased by Rai. Thanks to this app, users can watch TV shows, TV series, movies, documentaries or watch sports.

The ways of displaying the contents are in direct or on demand.

It can be accessed via the website from a smartphone, tablet or PC or via a TV. The latest data reveal that RaiPlay is a widely used and ever growing service.

Only in 2021 registered users were 20.7 millionwith 3.7 million more people than the previous year and a growth of 18%.

That the platform is becoming more and more successful can be seen from the TV series listening data such as “Sea Out”, which totaled 12 million views and 5.7 million hours viewed on RaiPlay, although it was also broadcast on traditional television and, later, also on Netflix.

To keep up with big names like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, RaiPlay has produced many valid series that can be found in the catalogue. Among them is “Gomorrah”, which tells the world of organized crime in Naples; cult and historic Rai series such as “Che Dio ci Aiuti” and “Don Matteo” and many detective stories produced by the broadcaster. In addition, you can also watch live sports.

How to connect RaiPlay to the TV, even if not smart

Although most people watch RaiPlay on their smartphone or tablet, they are spreading more and more smart Tv and viewing content through these devices. However, according to the latest data the appliances are 15 million, on 42 million devices. While they rise to 16 million and 700 if we consider traditional TVs that have become “smart” because they are connected with external devices to watch additional content. This means that, despite the technology dating back to 2011, many Italians still don’t have smart TVs and would like to know how to connect RaiPlay to their televisions too. In fact, there are many different ways to connect the platform to the device.

Chromecast: If you have this device, you can associate RaiPlay to the TV via WI-FI. If you have one available smartphone o un tablet, you have to touch the cast icon and select the Chromecast to be able to start the platform on your television. Then the game is done, because the TV will start broadcasting RaiPlay content.

Smart Tv: A TV of this model has an app store integrated into the device just like smartphones and tablets where it is possible to download the app directly onto the TV. Once downloaded it is already available for use.

HDMI connectivity: For those who do not have a smart TV, RaiPlay can be associated using a external device such as Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or one with Android system that streams. The device connects to the TV with a porta HDMI, but it must be configured and this varies according to the model of the appliance. Then you download the application and connect to the RaiPlay app.

Aria o RaiPlayBox. This external streaming device allows you to access RaiPlay and other TV apps such as Netflix, Amazon and many others. It connects to the TV via an HDMI port, which must be configured. After that you can happen from the RaiPlay app from the main menu to play the contents.

To note well: Some features of how to connect the platform to your TV may change depending on the make and model of your TV. An advice is to read the instructions of the TV or contact the manufacturer in case it is lost or for other information.