How to avoid the TIM remodulation of August 2023? The SMS to send

It is not news that there may be some remodulations for TIM customers (and clearly not only). However, not everyone knows that the most recent increase that the operator is communicating to users can be avoided in a simple way, i.e. by the banal sending of an SMS.

Yes, you understood correctly: as you can also see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, as well as as explained directly on the official TIM portal on 6 July 2023, due to the “changed market conditions” from the first renewal after August 28, 2023 there will be an increase in the cost of the offer.

The latter it can vary from 1.99 euros up to 2.99 euros per month for mobile offers for rechargeable customers involved. In any case, TIM is communicating everything via SMS to users, so what you can do is wait for this type of message to understand if your offer is involved, as well as how much the increase is (for example, some users have received an indication for an “extra cost of 2 euros per month”).

It is worth noting that TIM offers the users involved to immediately activate some options for free enrich your offerfrom 50 Giga of additional data traffic per month upon activation of 5G, passing through unlimited minutes.

You can find out more directly through the official TIM website, but what you may want to know is that the operator is also informing users of the fact that it is possible to keep the cost of the offer unchanged.

How? On the operator portal it says that this can be done “joining with a Free SMS to 40916 with the text NOVAR ONby the date indicated in the information message” (to be clear, the SMS received by some users shows the date of 28 July 2023 as the deadline, but there could be differences and it is therefore always good to wait for any SMS for further details).

