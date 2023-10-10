How to be invisible on WhatsApp

You can really be invisible on WhatsAppIn reality, yes, and it takes very little to hide your online presence on the famous instant messaging application. How many times have you wished that your contacts don’t see yours Last Access or do they know that you have read their messages? If you are new to using the app, you should know that there are some settings you can set for manage your privacy and don’t let people know you’re active.

Currently there is no specific function for being invisible on WhatsApp, but with a few tricks you can hide from those who don’t stop sending you messages.

Hide last seen WhatsApp

If you want be invisible on WhatsApp the first thing to do is hide your last seen. As you may have noticed, when you open the conversation window with a contact, you can read the time he was last online on the application.

Likewise, others may also have this information about you. You can take action hiding the last seen, but remember that by deactivating this function, you will no longer be able to see those of your contacts either. Proceed like this:

Settings > Account > Privacy

Make a tap Last Access

Set the option to Nobody

Hide your profile picture

You can too hide your profile picture WhatsApp, if you don’t want to be immediately recognized by your contacts. To do this go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile Picture and choose Nobody. The same goes if you want to hide WhatsApp Status.

In all cases you can also choose to be invisible on WhatsApp only to some people by selecting “My contacts except” instead of Nobody. You can choose one or more people to include in this list, who will not be shown: last seen, profile picture and status.

Block a person

If you don’t want a specific person to see your activities on WhatsApp, you can take action by blocking the contact. The procedure is very simple and is valid on both Android smartphones and iPhones, that’s all you need open the conversion, tap on the profile picture, scroll the screen to the end and select the item Block.

If you change your mind, you can unlock it by repeating the path, then selecting “Unlock”. When you block a contact, they will no longer be able to write to you or know when and if you use WhatsApp.

Delete read receipts

Another system to be invisible on WhatsApp is to hide read receipts, the famous blue ticks that appear after seeing the message. Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful ways to not let a person know that you have read, but that you don’t feel like responding at that moment, or that you can’t.

Per deactivate the blue check go up Settings > Account > Privacy and uncheck Read confirmation.

Now no one will be able to see if you have read a message, however, you will no longer be able to do so. The blue ticks remain active within the Whatsapp groups.

Privacy on WhatsApp Web

However, if you use WhatsApp Web and want to hide your presence, know that there is no official method and that you cannot follow the instructions that we have explained to you in the previous paragraphs. Depending on the browser you use, you can download some third-party extensions designed not to show read receipts.

Furthermore, to protect your privacy, if you connect Whatsapp on two smartphones or on multiple devices, remember to disconnect them when you are not using them. You can do this by going up Settings > Connected devicesselect the device name and then tap on Disconnect.

