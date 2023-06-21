Building a business strategy that starts and develops around consumers is no longer an inspiration, but a necessity. There are companies that have changed their strategic direction for some time now, becoming global success stories, which give priority to the customer over product or service development.

This means that a company’s offer must be modeled on the basis of what the customer wants, and must also be capable of dynamically adapting to its changing needs. The time of development “deaf” to the calls of the market is over, and that of listening has begun for some time now. The customer’s voice is listened to, memorized and interpreted thanks to suitable technologies, which define data as the essential lifeblood of a winning strategy.

This is the time to become a customer company, as Salesforce – world leader in CRM, Customer Relationship Management – has been supporting for some time and continues to do so in its events, demonstrating with real cases from its customers that this is the only possible way to win over the competition.

During the Salesforce World Tour Milan 2023, the company brought its “trailblazers” to the stage, i.e. those who made it: customers who have made the most of Salesforce technologies and can now tell the benefits, also and above all in terms of turnover.

A real example of an Italian Customer Company

Autogrill provides a concrete example of how to become a customer company. A reality that goes far beyond motorway rest areas and Camogli sandwiches, present on 4 continents, 30 countries, manages more than 3,300 physical points of sale, including in airports, stations and shopping centres. “Turning receipts into customers today is essential – observes Sara Vazzola, CRM and Social Media Manager of Autogrill”.

But what does it really mean to turn receipts into customers? It means completely revolutionizing the strategic approach, forgetting about impromptu billing in favor of building a truly intimate bond with the consumer. An approach of this type is recognized and appreciated by the consumer – all the market surveys say so – and, more importantly, it tends to build loyalty, so the receipt will no longer be just one. It means developing a loyalty management strategy – based on collecting points, discounts and personalized promotions – which allows you to achieve various results, not least cross-selling and upselling.

To transform a receipt into a (loyal) customer, Autogrill has developed a fundamental concept thanks to the Loyalty solution part of Salesforce’s Customer 360: personalisation. “360-degree personalization of contents, communications and also interfaces – explains Sara”. On the other hand, whether it’s on the app or on the website, what could be more representative than a personalized interface in real time to make the brand feel even closer to the consumer?

Develop real-time communication

Another pillar of a customer company is the development of those technological functions that allow for the development of communication in real time. “A punctual and fast communication – continues Sara – designed for a particular customer at a certain time of the day, when she is in one of our stores or presumably on her way there”.

Referring to customers on the move, it goes without saying that the My Autogrill app, totally redesigned for the customer, is the technological tool at the basis of the interaction. Both when choosing the place to stay and inside the place itself, the customer is supported in his choice by the personalized communications that he will find in the app. During the selection phase, to give just one example, the customer could discover that in the next Autogrill he will find a promotion, or a gift because he has accumulated a certain number of “loyalty points”, reserved exclusively for him.

To achieve this level of customer interaction and knowledge, the work to be done is to increasingly develop a 360-degree relationship with the customer, in the pre-purchase, purchase and customer care phases, integrating data from the various moments of the customer journey. This requires a CRM platform that can be easily integrated with other applications already present in the company. Particularly important is the ability to communicate in real time with the cashier applications in the store, to personalize promotions and cross-sell effectively and promptly: exactly when the customer can have the greatest benefit.

Finally, there is the customer support component, independent of the sale. This too is managed with Salesforce solutions, and this too is intimately connected with the other applications. To the point that, as soon as the customer contacts the assistance service, on the other side of the line there won’t be an operator but a person who is more empathetic and informed about habits, needs and the history of the relationship with Autogrill.

All the efforts and investments in technology that transform a company into a customer company lead to objective results. Autogrill’s loyalty management strategy has led to an 80% monthly increase in program members and a 219% increase in rewards redeemed. But that’s not all, the common tendency of those who try Salesforce is to relaunch and soon Autogrill will deepen the functionality of Salesforce’s Marketing and Service modules.

