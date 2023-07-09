How to become an iOS beta tester – TECHBOOK

By Adrian Mühlroth | July 06, 2023 at 12:20 p.m

Apple tests new iOS versions months before the official launch. Those who participate in the beta program can try out new functions before anyone else. TECHBOOK shows how it works.

New iOS versions usually appear in September – in connection with the new iPhones. But months in advance, Apple provides a preliminary version for testers. A month after the announcement at the WWDC 2023 developer conference, the company is now also making iOS 17 available for all beta testers.

iOS 17 beta soon open to all testers

iPhone owners with developer accounts can install and test new iOS versions immediately after the presentation. However, the so-called “developer beta” is not freely accessible to everyone. Non-developers will have to wait for the public beta to start. This will be released on July 11th.

Registering for the beta is quick and easy. However, users should be aware that the software is a test version that can be unstable: crashes, freezes and delays are therefore possible during operation.

The beta is compatible with iPhone Xr, Xs/Xs Max and newer, as well as iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation. Older devices can no longer install the update.

Here’s how to install iOS beta on your iPhone

Before you install iOS beta, you should always create a backup copy of your data (backup), as a loss due to unstable software cannot be ruled out.

1. Go to this page and click to register

2. Sign in with your Apple ID

3. Accept the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement

4. Now go to beta.apple.com/profile with your iPhone and log in again with the Apple ID

5. The page will automatically jump to the point load profile. Click on the blue button there

6. After the profile has been downloaded, a Beta Software Profile window should appear automatically. If not, you can find the update at Ideas > Generally > software update. click on To install and follow the instructions

Also interesting: 15 Secret iOS Features You Should Know

What new features does the iOS 17 beta bring?

Although iOS 16 has already received a lot of new features in the past few months, iOS 17 continues this strand. In the past, Apple has focused more on improving stability and performance after updates with large changes. However, those days now seem to be over for good. With this, Apple is aligning with Google’s strategy, which has always tried to deliver as many innovations as possible with Android updates.

Here is a brief overview of the most important new features that are already available in the iOS 17 beta. The full list of changes can be found here.

StandBy: The function turns the iPhone into a kind of smart home display. When locked and in a horizontal position, widgets for weather, calendar events, and notifications appear there. The iPhone can be used as a smart home display on the bedside table.

mood tracker: The Health app has a new mood tracker. It allows users to record their mood by answering questions about their day. The results can then be evaluated in a diagram. Through the standardized mood query, the tracker should even be able to recognize the risk of depression and refer to professional help in an emergency.

Sticker: SMS, iMessage and all other messaging apps get a completely new sticker system. All stickers, memojis and emojis are grouped together in a new area. You can now turn your own photos and emojis into stickers – of any size. Live Photos can even become animated stickers. Stickers can be applied as usual or as reactions to messages via drag and drop.

AirDrop: Gets a new function called NameDrop. Hold the iPhones together, the contact cards pop up, share – done. This even works with the Apple Watch.

Autocorrect: Gets numerous improvements aimed at simplifying text prediction and undoing.

Apple Maps: The iOS 17 beta brings offline maps to Apple Maps for the first time.

