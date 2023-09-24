How to become rich and successful? “Ask Sam Altman”

More and more often, when we have a doubt, a curiosity or a problem, we unlock our smartphone or we reach out to a computer. And let’s look up Google.

For a few months, however, many have been entrusting their questions to Bing, Bard o ChatGptgenerative artificial intelligence models that are capable of conversing as if they were human beings.

Not long ago, an aspiring entrepreneur asked ChatGpt how to earn money legally and without any effort, investing a few hundred dollars. ChatGpt generated a business plan in just a few moments and the next steps to develop it, complete with indications on how to spend the available budget. Business actually went well, but it’s not clear whether it was thanks to the AI ​​or because of the hype the story caused in the media.

There’s a revolution going on, there is no doubt. Until a few years ago, Silicon Valley startuppers and innovators would never have asked a machine for advice on how to start their business and be successful. Indeed, they would have been looking for a man. Sam Altmanthe future “dad” of ChatGpt and CEO of OpenAI, always had a brilliant answer for everyone.

“I have observed thousands of startup founders,” Altman wrote on a personal blog that he has kept updated until the success of ChatGpt overwhelmed him. “And I thought a lot,” she added, “what it takes to earn a lot of money or to create something important.”

For five years, from 2014 to 2019, Altman was the president of Y Combinatorthe most important startup accelerator in California – and probably in the entire USA – which has contributed to the success of innovative companies such as Airbnb, Dropbox e Stripe. During the years he led Y Combinator, Altman looked after future entrepreneurs. One of these, one day, coined the nickname that Altman has carried over the years: “startup Yoda”. In short, a sort of master, who for many “was able to see the future before others, and to explain it”.

Ahead of Altman’s participation in the Italian Tech Weekwe’ve summarized some of his best tips for succeeding at work, getting rich, and improve the quality of your life. They will certainly be an inspiration to all those who dream of changing the world. Maybe with the next ChatGpt. Why not, perhaps with an entirely Italian idea.

Exaggerate your self-esteem

“When Elon Musk took me into the SpaceX factory many years ago, he talked to me in detail about the production of each part of the rockets, but what struck me was the absolute confidence with which he spoke about their launch to Mars. Self-esteem is tremendously powerful. Cultivate it. The most successful people I know are those who believe in themselves to the point of disappointment.”

Sell ​​your ideas well

“Self-esteem isn’t much use if you can’t convince others of what you believe. Becoming good at communication, especially written communication, is an investment worth making. Make sure your thoughts are clear and express them in simple, concise language.”

Take risks

“Many people overestimate the risks and don’t focus on the potential rewards. Throw in small bets that make you lose 1x if you get it wrong but make you earn 10x if the idea works. Don’t sit back for too long. Startup founders who previously worked at Facebook or Google, for example, have more trouble than others leaving their old jobs behind. The temptation to return to a comfortable and profitable job is always very strong.”

Work hard and don’t fall apart

“Anyone who tells you that you can be successful in life without working most of the time isn’t helping you. Only people who work extremely hard achieve extreme results. Hard work should be celebrated. But you have to give your best without risking burn out. And one of the ways to do this is to choose a job you love to do together with people you like.”

Always believe

“Almost always the people who say ‘I’ll keep doing this thing until it works, and no matter what the problems are, I’ll solve them’ – and mean it – succeed. They are stubborn long enough to let luck cross their path.”

Cultivate relationships

“An effective way to build a network of contacts is to help people as much as possible. It worked for me. I’m surprised by how often something good happens to me because of the help I gave a founder many years before.”

Don’t focus on the salary

“The biggest economic misconception of my childhood was about wealth. I thought it was the result of high salaries. While there are some exceptions, almost none in the history of the Forbes list [il magazine che stila la classifica delle persone più facoltose al mondo, nda] he got there on a salary. You only become truly rich if you own things that rapidly increase in value. And therefore a company, or a real estate property or similar things”.

Find the right motivation

“Most people act to impress others. This is not good for two reasons. First: external judgment will stop you from doing something truly interesting. Second: you won’t take the right risks, you’ll be too focused on keeping up with others in the short term. Successful people find their motivation within themselves. They feel destined to make something happen in the world. If you have already earned enough money to buy what you want, and have achieved a social status that is difficult to improve, inner strength is the only one I know of that can push you to higher levels of performance.”

Search for the right idea

“The most frequent question I receive from young entrepreneurs is how to come up with ideas for a startup. The second is whether I have any to give him. But giving founders an idea never works. Having good ideas is the most important quality an entrepreneur must have. But how do you get ideas? You need to be in the right environment, which includes optimistic people, with a precise vision of the future, and with a high flow of intuitions. These people have fewer limits than others, they have no filters and they don’t care about the judgment of others.

Save to the future

The best ideas are fragile. Most people don’t even expose them, because they’re afraid they’ll be silly. More than anything, talk to people who don’t make you feel stupid for proposing an idea that can’t work. Stay away from unmotivated people who belittle your ambitions. Unfortunately there are many, but look to the future, don’t cling to the past like them. Do more: look forward twenty years and have faith in yourself. Twenty years is a long time, it’s fine if your ideas are radical.”

Recognize the signs

“When you think ‘I’m sure this thing will happen but I’m not sure it’s me and my team who will do it,’ that’s a good sign. Also, a good question to ask yourself when you start working on an idea is: “Could it become something great if it worked?” There are many good ideas in the world, but few of them have the inherent benefits that can make a startup hugely successful. Finally, always do a test: if you can explain why many people think yours is a bad idea, and why you think it’s a good one, it means you’re on the right track.”

Be productive

“I have a three-pillar philosophy of being productive: ‘Make sure you get the important things done,’ ‘Don’t waste time on stupid things,’ and ‘Make lots of lists.’” I always recommend using lists. I make lists of what I want to accomplish every year, every month, and every day. Lists help me multitask because I don’t have to keep so many things in my head. If I’m not in the mood for a particular task, I can always find something else I’m excited about on the list. I prefer lists written on paper. It’s easy to add and remove tasks. I can access it in meetings without feeling rude.”

Buy a mattress

“Sleep for me is the most important physical factor in being productive. A device that monitors sleep, to understand how to sleep better, can be very useful. A cool, dark, quiet room and a great mattress also help (I resisted spending a lot of money on a great mattress for years, which was stupid – it makes a huge difference to the quality of my sleep). Not eating a lot in the hours before sleep helps. Not drinking alcohol helps even more.

Think about family

“Don’t neglect your family and friends to be productive: that’s a very stupid trade-off (and most likely a net loss of productivity, because you’ll be less happy). Also, don’t neglect the things you love or that clear your mind.”

