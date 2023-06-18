How to best use Edge? Recommendations to take full advantage of the Microsoft browser

Thanks to the integration of AI on Microsoft Edge, the Microsoft browser is experiencing a sort of second youth, after years in pursuit of Chrome, Safari and Firefox. But exactly how to use Microsoft Edge? Here are some tips to get the most out of your experience using the browser from the Redmond giant.

First, you need to know that Microsoft Edge has two consumption modes, one “balanced” and the other devoted to maximum energy saving. If you are using Edge from your laptop and you notice that it consumes battery too much, go to the browser Settings, in the tab “System and Performance”, and select the least energy intensive mode. Conversely, if you don’t have battery problems e you want a snappier browserperform the same procedure and switch to the balanced settings.

Exactly like Google Chrome, too Microsoft Edge has profiles, which you can use to divide your history and your favourites. This is a perfect function for those who use the browser a lot for work or study and don’t want their academic and professional search results to mix with their personal and leisure ones. You just need to switch from one profile to another tap on your account icon in the toolbar di Microsoft Edge.

If you’re using Microsoft’s browser, though, that’s very likely please test the AI ​​of Bing AI, based on the GPT-4 language model of ChatGPT. To do this, just tap the Bing icon in the upper right corner of the browser and go to tab Chat, from which you can start asking anything that comes to mind from the Microsoft Chatbot. A revolution for web searches, at least potentially.

Finally, a piece of advice that could dramatically improve your workflow: if you have installed Edge on your desktop, laptop, smartphone and on other devices, you can use Microsoft Edge’s Drop feature to quickly send documents, links, and text messages to yourself from one device to another. Drop is located in toolbar right in the browser UI, and works exactly like Whatsapp’s self-chat.