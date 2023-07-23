Home » How to block access to a website from Microsoft Edge? It is not difficult
Technology

How to block access to a website from Microsoft Edge? It is not difficult

by admin
How to block access to a website from Microsoft Edge? It is not difficult

After taking a look at how the new Microsoft Edge VPN works, which also recently extended the amount of monthly traffic in its free plan, let’s go back to Microsoft’s browser to find out how to block a website.

Whatever your reason, and here we think about the Parental Control or much more simply to make your working times more efficient if it is a site that makes you waste a lot of time, there is the possibility of going to block access to a specific website on your trusted browser.

To make it up Microsoft Edgehowever, you will need an add-on called “Block Site“, which you can find on the Microsoft store.

Once found and installed on your system browser, all you have to do is open its settings and enter the addresses of the portals you want to block. Possibly, you can also set up a redirect to redirect the user’s request to other shores. If you do not choose this last option, when the blocked address is typed, a page will simply be shown announcing the impossibility of loading the site because it is blacklisted.

If you are interested in other tips on the browser developed by the Redmond company and based on Chromium, here are some tips to make the most of Microsoft Edge in everyday contexts.

See also  E-mountain bikes from 600 euros: This is what you need to be aware of when it comes to cheap e-MTBs

You may also like

Preply, the language learning platform born in Ukraine,...

Blizzard’s Highly Anticipated Overwatch 2 to Launch on...

Space news up to date 2023: All details...

WhatsApp Introduces Emoji Reactions for Communities and Channels

Greentech Recycling: Experts call for better quality plastic...

Japan is showing us how road traffic is...

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Prices Increase in...

Sentient Horizons and the future of design…

Scientists Discover Self-Healing Metal with Game-Changing Implications for...

How do you take a scrollable screenshot? There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy