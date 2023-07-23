How to block access to a website from Microsoft Edge? It is not difficult

After taking a look at how the new Microsoft Edge VPN works, which also recently extended the amount of monthly traffic in its free plan, let’s go back to Microsoft’s browser to find out how to block a website.

Whatever your reason, and here we think about the Parental Control or much more simply to make your working times more efficient if it is a site that makes you waste a lot of time, there is the possibility of going to block access to a specific website on your trusted browser.

To make it up Microsoft Edgehowever, you will need an add-on called “Block Site“, which you can find on the Microsoft store.

Once found and installed on your system browser, all you have to do is open its settings and enter the addresses of the portals you want to block. Possibly, you can also set up a redirect to redirect the user’s request to other shores. If you do not choose this last option, when the blocked address is typed, a page will simply be shown announcing the impossibility of loading the site because it is blacklisted.

If you are interested in other tips on the browser developed by the Redmond company and based on Chromium, here are some tips to make the most of Microsoft Edge in everyday contexts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

