How to block unwanted sites and set up an under 14-proof Android smartphone

It’s a moment that comes in every parent’s life, and that always comes first. It’s the moment you decide to give your son or daughter their first smartphone. And it is a delicate moment, if only for the fact that technology offers great possibilities but also exposes them to great risks, which the younger ones are not always ready for.

Based on our experience, in this guide we explain how to configure one Android smartphone that is suitable for a person under 14that is, which allows it to be exploited without running into unnecessary dangers.

How to do it, with the help of Google

To achieve this, we have decided to use Family Link, the Google app which allows parents to supervise the use of a child’s smartphone (e which in 2019 was the subject of review bombing by kids who felt spied on).

If the chosen smartphone is used, it is necessary to make sure that there are no old Google profiles: it is better to delete all data and proceed with a restore (obviously not necessary if the device is new). Directly from the phone, you can then proceed to Create a profile during first time setup: once the date of birth has been entered, you will be asked to confirm that it is for a minor, communicated that the main settings will be adapted accordingly and asked to choose the Google account of a parent (or in any case of an adult supervisor).

It is important to remember that the postal address on Gmail can be used for a long time over the years, even when the person for whom it is being created will grow up, come of age and enter the world of work: it would be better to focus on a combination of name and surname (if available) instead of nicknames that could cause embarrassment in the future.

From there on, the procedure wizard is relatively simple, and you need to:

indicate the age range of the minor to establish a such as Play Store apps, content, search results and YouTube videos will have access;

possibly block and make some apps invisible present on the smartphone;

decide whether or not the minor will be able to intervene on these settings;

determine how long yours will be kept chronology of navigation.

The settings for the daily time limits The screen from which to decide the time when the phone will lock for the night

Above all, the times of use must be indicated: from what time to what time the smartphone will be accessible (both school days and weekends) and how many hours per day it will be (again, both school days and weekends). Giving a limit of daily hours is important, because the problem (that It’s a problem that adults have too) is to end up enraptured by the mobile phone and neglect everything else. Especially at the beginning.

Once this is done, you can complete the configuration, choose a telephone operator, give the smartphone to your son or daughter and install the Family Link app on your smartphone as well (and on that of the other parent, possibly), which will serve as a control and supervision tool. It should all work fine, even if we didn’t problems with chrome (partially solved by installing Firefox): to avoid them, the advice of Google Italy is to click on any link in the configuration phase, before its completion.

How to block unwanted sites

Precisely when browsing online, a few more precautions are needed: from the Family Link home page, you can click on Content Restrictions to decide what the minor can see or not and whether to filter the search results on Google. Yes, you can rely on the app’s automatic filter, which you can possibly add to a further list of blocked sites: to do so, click yes Chromethen scroll to 0 blocked sites (because they will initially be 0) and tap the arrow icon. You will come to the section shown in the image at the top of this page, where you can manually enter the addresses of all the sites you want to make inaccessible.

How Family Link works in everyday use

One thing to understand right away is that all the settings can be changed later, from the age range to the time to shut down and go to sleep, to the authorized apps and time limits. And also it should be emphasized that we are talking about actual time: if you allow 4 hours a day, the timer will only count the hours of actual use of the smartphone, not the standby period. In short: if the telephone is switched on at 8 and not used for 5 hours, at 13 the 4 hours of our example will still be available. In any case, at least until it’s time to go to sleep, the phone can still make and receive callsregardless of how long it has been used.

The parent can’t see remotely what happens on the child’s smartphone, however it can:

know which apps are installed (and also establish that permission is asked before each installation);

which ones are most used and for how long;

know the location in real time Of the device

make it ring

block it.

In practice, this will translate into a dialogue (even at a distance) between parents and children which should lead to negotiate proper use of the smartphoneextending or narrowing the limits according to the needs, situations and also the maturity and competence demonstrated by the minor. The aim is to find a balance, which leads the under 14s to move with greater awareness in the digital world, until they are autonomous and can uninstall Family Link. Which while they are supervised, they obviously can’t do.

