How to build a generative AI you can trust

The biggest reservation towards generative AI does not concern the risk that it replaces humans and the possible rationalization of resources. What worries most is the risk of the lack of “inhibitions” which could generate responses and, consequently, dangerous and harmful actions for those who use them.

Any generative AI model can easily make a flawless phishing email, ethically incorrect information or distribute sensitive data. In general, it can lead to incorrect actions, both by humans and by the applications that exploit it and transform the inputs received into actions.

But, on the other hand, the generative AI model is the same one that we men provide to educate in real time with our requests and with the access to the data sources that we decide. Einstein GPT is the new Salesforce technology for companies resulting from the evolution of the Einstein platform and the integration with ChatGPT and various LLM models. It is a very broad platform with enormous potential that some large companies in the world are already using, a union of the components Slack GPT, Tableau GPT, Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT. It is a generative AI model that draws information from the platforms contained in Salesforce Customer 360 and is Trusted. In short, on which you can count.

What it means to be Trust

Trust is the indicator that most distinguishes Salesforce’s generative AI. As in all, the user – who works in the sales division, marketing, customer support service, logistics or technicians responsible for the ecommerce site – interfaces with Einstein GPT through a prompt. The prompt is a field in which the user formulates his question in natural language. The possible requests are endless, all with the ultimate goal of receiving detailed information about a customer, a market, a company product/service or how to enable a certain action, which can also be sent directly by the generative AI to the application that will execute it.

All the “questions” that are asked then contribute to training Artificial Intelligence, in order to provide ever more precise answers, ever more useful “advice” and ever more effective actions. This process has two critical issues. The first concerns the type and way in which questions are asked, because they influence the motor’s education. The second concerns the automatic search for information that the engine performs, both on internal data sources of the company, i.e. Salesforce Customer 360 applications but also of third-party applications if suitably integrated, and on external data sources, such as the Web.

Since the intelligence of generative AI is still artificial, it can naturally be influenced by those who instruct it and by the choice of data sources. This is where Salesforce’s Trust in Einstein GPT comes into play. The platform includes a level of control of the information that is extracted from the sources and processed by the artificial intelligence engine. It involves applying a series of filters that work in succession to ensure that customer data obtained from the LLM is non-confidential and can be used, that it is ethically correct, that it is extracted without undermining the security of the corporate application architecture and that those is requesting them you authorized.

“Recovered data is held within the company’s (customer) server, masked, and then sent to the LLM model to generate a result or response,” said Jayesh Govindarajan, Senior Vice President Data Science and Engineering at Salesforce at AI Day of New York – So, the stack is essentially copying or absorbing the identity and access management policies that already exist for that employee.

What does it mean? That Salesforce responds concretely to companies, practically all of them today, which must guarantee the complete protection of the data they collect on their customers. And not only that, they must be sure not to let them fall into hands, even within the company, or into unauthorized third-party applications and to preserve ethics and respect in the activities that AI would automatically generate as a result of processing by the LLM engine.