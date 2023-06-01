How to build a smart factory in 5 steps according to Softeam

Digitization is a fundamental step for companies. Michele Lafranconi, Head of Sales – Software Products of Softeam, proposes the 5 steps to create a smart factory.

Digitizing your company is an important step, not without physical and cultural obstacles to overcome. But, today, it’s really crucial. It is, in fact, necessary to proceed with platforms suitable for your real needs, but also a change out of step in cultural terms. First of all of the management and secondly of the people who are often linked to modus operandi consolidated over the years and find it difficult to adapt to new ways of working.

Long-term strategy

It is important to underline that the digitization of the factory is a continuous and evolving process. It should be approached as a long-term strategic initiative to remain competitive in the ever-changing digital age. The digitization of the factory is a process that can be tackled in various ways depending on the specific needs of the company. But today we offer you the 5 steps to create a smart factory according to us, who have been working alongside the manufacturing sector for almost 40 years.

Digitize your sales

The company has the task of hold up its sales force in order to always be competitive and efficient. Starting from an initial phase of negotiation and sale and, cascading, in the subsequent processes of order, production and delivery. Digitizing sales involves some important steps. How to move from non-integrated calculation tools to a CRM system; use a CRM (like Lyra) that addresses the specific needs of the company. And again: use a commercial product configurator to create and propose a winning offer.

Digitize after-sales

After-sales, today, must be as much as possible customer-driven possible. It is a customer experience accelerator and must be guided by the speed of response to the customer, from which satisfaction follows. How to do? Adopt a Service platform that generates digital intervention reports and check-lists for customers of what has been done, draws up technicians’ expense reports, collects machine data history, telephone calls and e-mails generated to solve a given problem.

How to build a smart factory

Not only. Thanks to the remote assistance module, Lyra Remote Assistance 2.0, it is possible to offer customers real-time support during the resolution of mechanical breakdowns. Thus minimizing field visits and production line downtime.

Digitize production

As? With a MES system – such as Helios – which supports and optimizes the management of resources and production activities in its entirety, transforming the ERP data into an action for the machines (it is, in fact, installed on board the machine, simple and immediate for each operator). In particular, the MES analyzes production data in real time and is able to provide realistic information on production. Thus allowing timely intervention in the event of anomalies, losses, rejects, interruptions.

Digitize administration

Even the administrative sector now sees the need to be digitized as much as possible. Thanks to our ERP tools (such as Helios) the administration can have a tool managerial to accommodate processes by connecting the various company departments (purchasing, logistics, production, sales and administration) with unambiguous and up-to-date data. It provides support for production planning.

The administration today has immediate access to information. For example, man-hours to be able to easily generate data for pay slips or invoices to be issued to customers for a certain service/product…

Digitize marketing

Within the area marketing, Lyra represents a single solution (via web or mobile), easy and immediate to use. It is a platform that integrates with other business systems and services, covering the life cycle of a customer master data, from the lead acquisition phase, to participation in events… Lyra brings with it strategic customer engagement and development of important partnerships. In addition to structured communication with the help of specially targeted and targeted marketing and communication campaigns.