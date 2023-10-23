How to Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription: Step-by-Step Guide for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, and Windows

Apple Music Offers Free Trial Events and How to Cancel Your Subscription

Apple frequently launches free trial events for Apple Music, allowing users to try the popular music streaming platform without any cost. Even if you have recently purchased a new phone, you are still eligible for a free trial of Apple Music. However, if you decide to cancel or switch to another music streaming platform, it is important to know how to cancel your Apple Music subscription.

This article provides helpful tips on how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Mac computers, and Windows computers. It also guides users on how to cancel their subscription and request a refund if necessary. Additionally, it addresses the issue of Apple Music subscriptions that cannot be canceled and provides a solution.

For iPhone and iPad users, the process for canceling Apple Music is the same. Firstly, open the “Settings” app on your device and select your personal Apple ID information. From there, click on “Subscription Items” and choose the subscription item you want to cancel, such as Apple Music. Finally, click on the “Cancel Subscription” button to complete the cancellation process. A confirmation pop-up will appear, and you can continue using Apple Music until the end of your current subscription period.

If you are using a Mac computer, you can cancel your Apple Music subscription by opening the “System and Preferences” and searching for “Subscriptions.” From there, select “Apple ID Media and Purchases” and click on “Manage” for subscription items. Find the Apple Music subscription and click on “Edit” to cancel it. Confirm the cancellation, and you’re done.

Windows users can also cancel their Apple Music subscription by accessing iTunes on their computer. Log in to your Apple ID account through iTunes, go to “Account” settings, and click on “View My Account.” From there, find the subscription information and click on “Manage.” Locate the Apple Music subscription and click on “Edit” to cancel it. Don’t forget to confirm the cancellation.

For Android users, open the Apple Music app and click on the three dots in the upper corner. Then, go to the account management page, select “Manage Membership,” and click on “Subscription Items.” Turn off the “Auto-Renew” option to cancel the automatic deduction after the trial period ends.

However, if you have an Apple Music subscription through Taiwan Mobile or receive the 6-month Apple Music Taiwan free plan, you can only cancel the subscription through the Taiwan Mobile Customer Service App.

In case you forgot to cancel your Apple Music subscription and have been charged, you can request a refund through the App Store within seven days. Beyond that deadline, your refund request may not be accepted.

After canceling your Apple Music subscription, you can still listen to Apple Music as long as the subscription period has not expired. However, you will no longer have access to the service once the subscription expiration date arrives.

Overall, the article provides a comprehensive guide on how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on different devices and addresses common issues and solutions. It also highlights the option to cancel other Apple subscriptions like Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple One, iCloud, and third-party app subscriptions.

